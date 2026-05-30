PNN Chandigarh [India], May 30: In a major advancement for orthopaedic healthcare in India, Healing Hospital Chandigarh has crossed a significant milestone by successfully completing more than 6,000 AI-based RoboLens FT-3D Knee Resurfacing procedures while simultaneously launching its next-generation Robotic FT-3D Knee Resurfacing Program powered by advanced fully automatic robotic technology. ~Milestone strengthens hospital's position in AI-assisted orthopaedic innovation ~Next-Generation fully automatic robotic system introduced for precision knee resurfacing Speaking about the milestone, Drishmeet Singh Buttar, Managing Partner, said, "The future of surgery lies in intelligent precision technologies powered by Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and advanced analytics. Our vision has always been to provide patients access to advanced healthcare technologies that improve outcomes and strengthen patient trust."

According to Buttar, as healthcare globally moves towards precision-led, minimally invasive, and patient-centric treatment methods, technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and augmented reality are increasingly transforming surgical procedures. He stated that while conventional knee replacement procedures continue to remain common, orthopaedic care is rapidly evolving through intelligent surgical systems that allow greater personalization and precision. In reply to a question, Buttar said that Healing Hospital's RoboLens FT-3D Knee Resurfacing platform combines AI-driven surgical planning with Microsoft HoloLens-powered augmented reality visualization, enabling surgeons to study patient anatomy in immersive real-time 3D during procedures. According to specialists at the hospital, the RoboLens FT-3D system focuses on precision mapping, intelligent joint balancing, accurate implant positioning, and minimally invasive execution. These advancements are intended to reduce tissue trauma, minimize blood loss, enable faster mobilization, and support smoother rehabilitation for patients.

Sharing insights on orthopaedic innovation, Ajay S Bhambri, Director - Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement and part of the FT-3D Team, said that knee procedures worldwide are increasingly evolving through AI-driven planning, robotic execution, and augmented visualization systems that support greater surgical precision and faster recovery. Highlighting the importance of personalized treatment planning, Dr. Nishant Setia, Senior Consultant, stated that every patient's anatomy, mobility needs, and joint condition are unique, making individualized surgical planning essential. He noted that integrating AI, FT-3D precision mapping, and robotic analytics enables highly customized treatment approaches aimed at improving long-term mobility and quality of life. Adding perspective on patient safety and recovery, Harsimran Kaur Buttar, Senior Anaesthetist, emphasized that advanced knee procedures today extend beyond surgery itself and focus equally on safer recovery pathways, reduced surgical stress, early mobilization, and enhanced rehabilitation experiences for patients.

Healing Hospital Chandigarh today receives patients seeking advanced knee replacement surgery, robotic knee surgery, and modern orthopaedic care not only from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Chandigarh, but also from multiple states across India and international borders, with many patients travelling long distances specifically for advanced robotic and AI-assisted knee procedures. With continued investment in advanced technology, specialized surgical expertise, and patient-focused innovation, Healing Hospital Chandigarh is steadily strengthening its position as a leading destination for robotic and AI-assisted orthopaedic care in India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)