PNN Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 17: As India's rooftop solar market surpasses 20 GW of cumulative installed capacity and installations more than doubled in 2025 alone, the need for precise and professional solar design tools has increased significantly. It is at this moment of rapid industry expansion that Heaven Designs Private Limited has launched SurgePV, a cloud-based solar design software platform built specifically for solar EPC companies, installers, and solar sales professionals. Heaven Designs, headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, was founded in 2020 and has grown into a solar engineering company with a team of more than 50 engineers delivering technical designs for solar EPC firms across India and international markets. The company has contributed engineering designs to more than 50 MW of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar projects globally.

The company has also received several recognitions within the solar industry, including the Gujarat State Annual Solar Award by EQ Magazine, the Rising Star of the Year Award 2023, the State Leadership Award Gujarat 2024, and the Young Achiever Award presented to founder Keyur Rakholiya by DDU. According to the company, SurgePV represents the transition of Heaven Designs from a solar engineering services company into a solar technology product company, bringing its engineering experience into software designed for everyday solar project workflows. Despite rapid growth in rooftop solar adoption, many installers and EPC companies continue to rely on fragmented processes involving multiple software tools, spreadsheets, and manual calculations for system design, energy analysis, financial modelling, and proposal creation. Industry professionals say these workflows can slow project turnaround times, increase the likelihood of errors, and limit the number of projects solar businesses can manage.

Keyur Rakholiya, Founder and CEO of SurgePV and founder of Heaven Designs, said the platform was developed after years of observing these operational challenges while delivering engineering designs for EPC companies. "Inadequate tools are silently costing the solar industry the growth it deserves. SurgePV is our answer, bringing the same engineering precision and rigour we applied to real solar projects into software that helps solar professionals design faster, propose smarter, and close with confidence," Rakholiya said. The platform reflects the company's positioning of helping solar professionals "Design, Manage & Close your solar projects with Confidence." SurgePV combines solar system design, engineering analysis, proposal generation, and Clara AI, its intelligent design co-pilot, within a single platform. According to the company, the platform is designed to help solar professionals improve three key outcomes: accuracy, speed, and deal conversion.

The software includes AI-powered roof modelling that generates system layouts for flat, pitched, and complex roof geometries. Integrated shading and irradiance analysis helps determine optimal panel placement and system performance. The platform can reduce solar design time by up to 60 percent, enabling installers to complete project designs in hours rather than days. SurgePV also provides generation analysis using real weather data and irradiance mapping to produce energy yield forecasts, helping installers present reliable system performance projections to clients. Integrated financial modelling tools generate ROI calculations, savings projections, and payback timelines, enabling installers to present financial outcomes clearly during client discussions.

In addition, automated bill of materials generation delivers up to 98 percent accuracy, helping reduce procurement errors and installation delays. The company also states that the platform's proposal engine allows installers to generate branded proposals with integrated financial analysis up to three times faster, potentially shortening sales cycles by as much as 62 percent. The platform also includes ClaraAI, an AI-powered co-pilot designed to assist solar professionals with design insights and proposal preparation throughout the project workflow. SurgePV is a cloud-based solar design and proposal software built by Heaven Designs Private Limited, an award-winning solar engineering company based in Surat, Gujarat. Designed for solar installers, EPC companies, and sales professionals, the platform combines engineering-grade accuracy with speed while introducing Clara AI, an intelligent co-pilot that assists users in designing, analyzing, and optimizing solar projects faster. The result is a platform that helps solar businesses design faster, propose smarter, and close projects with confidence.

Solar professionals interested in learning more about the platform can book a demo at: https://surgepv.com/demo Contact details: 9745564552 hello@surgepv.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)