HostItBro helps startups to grow in India with low cost web hosting plans

You would like to read
- Creativity, Innovation and Disruption are the New Mandate for the Post Covid World: Piyush Goyal
- COVID-19 Has Opened Up New Vistas For Indian Textile Industry In Global Markets
- TCS recognized as 2020 AWS Migration Success Partner of the Year in India
- FICCI Urges Government To Support The Indian Travel & Tourism Industry
- Black Friday and Cyber Monday Web Hosting Deals 2020: By GoogieHost
Mohali (Punjab) [India], February 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Since Indian government started Startup India programme, startups are booming in the Indian industry. Indian startup ecosystem is third largest in the world. Arsh Arora, CEO of HostItBro, started providing web hosting services via HostItBro.in from July 2019. HostItBro Intending to provide lowest cost web hosting services in India.
Mohali-based HostItBro company currently have 4000 plus active clients. Whether one is a startup or a big giant, they can buy hosting from HostItBro according to their needs. From shared web hosting to dedicated servers, they have budget plans available.
Branding is the most crucial part of any Business. Owning a business website makes it more reachable for their audience. Creating a brand website on your own is easy nowadays, special thanks to open-source CMS like WordPress. One can buy a domain name, web hosting to start their website within minutes.
More than 15 employees are currently working under HostItBro to handle sales, support & marketing. Since unemployment hit severely in India, generating jobs is the key to India's success. The startup helps to create jobs; thus, helping startups indirectly helps the economy of a country.
Starting a business online is much easier nowadays. Just own a website, sell services to target audience through marketing, SEO, Advertisement etc. If someone has any startup idea in mind, HostItBro will help them to start a website. Plans are starting as low as Rs 69/month and goes up to Rs 284/month. Consider buying starter plan if they are beginning.
HostItBro currently focuses on B2C. They do not provide reseller hosting for now; they plan to launch in future. With continuous grow, HostItBro aims to target 100K customers by 2022. A well-known blogger is currently managing the hosting company. To purchase web hosting plans or domain names, please visit (https://www.hostitbro.in)
Cheap Web Hosting: (https://www.hostitbro.in/cheap-web-hosting)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor