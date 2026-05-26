VMPL New Delhi [India], May 26: In today's medical science, one of the most advanced and effective processes to treat health problems like Type 2 diabetes, PCOD, obstructive sleep apnea, infertility and NAFLD is the Metabolic weight loss surgery. In today's healthcare ecosystem, metabolic surgery has emerged as a treatment process that goes far beyond weight loss, offering a very effective solution for multiple serious health conditions. Some Best metabolic and Bariatric weight loss surgeon in Punjab believes that obesity cannot be considered simply an aesthetic problem. Excessive fat affects the hormonal balance of the body, the development of insulin resistance, the liver, lungs, reproduction, and heart. It means that obesity leads to the development of various diseases at once

A Proven Solution for Type 2 Diabetes and PCOD According to doctors, one of the most significant benefits of metabolic surgery is the effect on patients suffering from uncontrollable type 2 diabetes. Some individuals get help in decreasing or even discontinue their diabetes medication after metabolic weight loss surgery. "Metabolic surgery is not merely about reducing weight. It directly impacts the hormonal pathways responsible for diabetes, insulin resistance, and metabolic dysfunction," said renowned bariatric and metabolic surgeon Dr Amit Sood. Experts also note significant improvements in women suffering from Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD). Weight reduction and hormonal stabilisation after surgery often help regulate menstrual cycles, improve ovulation, and support fertility outcomes.

Relief from Sleep Apnoea, Fatty Liver, and Infertility Conditions like Obstructive Sleep Apnoea, fatty liver and infertility are some of the most dangerous problems that a patient faces. These conditions are caused by the body's being overweight. Experts state that excessive adipose tissue in the throat and air passages makes breathing difficult during sleep, resulting in exhaustion, high blood pressure, and heart problems. Metabolic surgery provides a faster solution for the weight loss process and alleviates the symptoms of obstructive sleep apnoea and enhances sleep quality in a relatively short time. Another prevalent disease that afflicts overweight people, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) responds positively to metabolic surgery. Physicians state that decreased visceral fat and better metabolism restore liver cells and protect the liver from further damage.

"Many patients come to us with multiple interconnected conditions: diabetes, fatty liver, infertility, hypertension, and sleep disorders. Treating obesity at its root often improves all these diseases together," says Dr Amit Sood. How Metabolic Surgery Helps in Infertility In most of the cases, infertility is linked to obesity and hormonal imbalance in both the gender of men and women. Metabolic surgeries improved fertility by working on the root cause of it, which is associated with excess weight and poor metabolic health. In women, obesity commonly contributes to conditions like PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease), irregular menstrual cycles, poor ovulation, and hormonal disturbances. After metabolic surgery, weight loss and improved insulin sensitivity help restore hormonal balance, regulate periods, and improve ovulation naturally. Many women experience enhanced reproductive health within months of surgery.

Growing Awareness About Metabolic Health Healthcare professionals are encouraging people to see obesity as a chronic metabolic disease rather than a cosmetic concern. Early medical intervention, lifestyle correction, and expert consultation were the processes that prevent severe long-term complications. The introduction of minimal invasive techniques and technological advancements in the surgeries has made the process safer, more effective and accessible for all eligible patients.Experts advise that individuals struggling with obesity-related disorders should seek guidance from experienced metabolic specialists to understand the most suitable treatment approach. As the understanding of metabolic health continues to evolve, medical experts believe metabolic surgery could play a crucial role in improving quality of life and reducing the burden of chronic diseases across India.

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