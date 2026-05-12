VMPL New Delhi [India], May 12: At a time when cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and businesses are increasingly investing in digital security, Hyderabad-based cybersecurity startup Prikus has secured USD 2.5 Million in strategic funding from a group of private angel investors. The funding marks a significant milestone for Prikus, which is now preparing to scale aggressively with a strong focus on product innovation, cybersecurity research, and enterprise security technologies. Founded by cybersecurity entrepreneur Prameel Arjun, Prikus has quietly built a reputation in cybersecurity consulting, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT), digital trust services, and enterprise security advisory. People familiar with the development say the company is now shifting its long-term focus towards becoming a product-led cybersecurity technology company, with plans to develop an enterprise-grade VAPT and security intelligence platform aimed at solving modern cybersecurity challenges.

The planned platform is expected to focus on areas such as: - Enterprise vulnerability management - AI-assisted cybersecurity intelligence - Threat monitoring and risk analytics - Cloud security visibility - Security automation - Continuous assessment and reporting systems According to industry observers, the timing of the investment is notable. Cybersecurity has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, driven by increasing ransomware attacks, enterprise data breaches, compliance requirements, and rapid digital transformation across industries. Against this backdrop, investors appear to be increasingly interested in startups building scalable cybersecurity products with long-term enterprise relevance. Sources associated with the transaction indicated that the investors were particularly impressed by Prikus' product-focused vision, technical depth, and its ambition to build globally scalable cybersecurity technology from India.

Speaking about the development, founder Prameel Arjun said the company's long-term vision extends far beyond conventional consulting services. "Cybersecurity today is not just about reacting to threats -- it's about building intelligent systems that can proactively secure digital ecosystems at scale. Our focus is to create meaningful cybersecurity technology that combines automation, research, and enterprise-grade security capabilities," he said. He added that the fresh capital would primarily be deployed towards engineering expansion, product development, cybersecurity research infrastructure, cloud environments, and building a strong technical team. Investor sources also indicated that entrepreneur and investor Mr. B R Reddy, who led the investment round, expressed strong confidence in the company's leadership and long-term direction.

Speaking about founder Prameel Arjun, Mr. Reddy reportedly described him as "an extraordinary cybersecurity mind with strong conviction and execution capability," adding that "founders with deep technical understanding and product vision are rare to come across." He further stated that he believes Prikus has the potential to emerge as a serious player in the cybersecurity product space if the current roadmap is executed with discipline and scale. People associated with the discussions said the investors were particularly impressed by Arjun's clarity on product development, cybersecurity research, and long-term market positioning. Industry experts believe India is entering a phase where cybersecurity product companies have the opportunity to build globally relevant technologies, particularly in areas such as AI-driven security, cloud protection, threat intelligence, and enterprise risk management.

Over the coming months, Prikus is expected to expand its cybersecurity research, engineering, and operational teams while accelerating development of its core security platform. The company is also expected to invest heavily in: - Security research and testing infrastructure - Product engineering teams - AI-powered security capabilities - Enterprise automation systems - Cloud-native security technologies - Compliance and governance frameworks Market analysts believe startups focused on proprietary cybersecurity products and scalable security infrastructure are likely to see strong growth opportunities over the next decade as organizations globally continue increasing cybersecurity spending. With this investment, Prikus joins a growing wave of Indian technology startups attempting to build high-value cybersecurity products for enterprise and international markets.

About Prikus Prikus is a Hyderabad-based cybersecurity and digital technology company with operational footprints across Bangalore, Dubai, and Singapore. The company focuses on cybersecurity consulting, VAPT, digital trust services, enterprise security solutions, and next-generation cybersecurity product development. The company is currently focused on building advanced cybersecurity technologies and scalable security platforms for enterprise and global markets. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)