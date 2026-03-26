PNN Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 25: Identixweb Limited, one of India's leading publicly listed technology companies specializing in IT services, Shopify application development and SaaS product innovation, has announced the initiation of research and development for SiteGrowth AI, an AI powered organic growth engine aimed at helping SaaS and business websites scale their online visibility and drive consistent organic traffic. * Combining AI, data, and strategy to simplify and scale organic growth in a resource intensive digital landscape * Identixweb Limited begins development of SiteGrowth AI to automate organic growth for SaaS and digital businesses * Combines AI, SEO and data driven workflows to solve the challenge of scaling content and visibility

Organic search continues to be one of the highest return on investment digital marketing channels for SaaS businesses, yet sustaining it at scale remains a challenge due to the constant need for high-volume, high-quality content. Even companies with strong product portfolios, including Identixweb's own suite of Shopify applications, face limitations in maintaining consistent growth without significantly increasing time, effort and resources. To address this, SiteGrowth AI is being conceptualized as an AI driven platform designed to automate organic website traffic growth through intelligent content generation, programmatic SEO, and data guided publishing workflows. It aims to combine artificial intelligence with established SEO methodologies into a single, integrated engine, with capabilities such as identifying SEO opportunities, generating content at scale, and automating key processes like internal linking and indexation. The platform is initially being developed as an internal growth tool for Identixweb's own product suite, with a long term vision of evolving into a standalone SaaS offering for businesses.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Priyank Savani, Chairman and Managing Director of Identixweb Limited, said, "Organic growth today is no longer just about effort, it is about efficiency and intelligence. With SiteGrowth AI, we are exploring how businesses can scale their digital presence in a more structured and sustainable way by combining data, strategy and automation. Our vision is to first strengthen our own product ecosystem and eventually enable other businesses to achieve consistent growth without being limited by resources." Designed to simplify and scale organic growth for digital businesses, the platform reflects Identixweb's continued focus on building practical, growth oriented solutions. With a strong presence across IT services, Shopify application development and SaaS innovation, Identixweb Limited serves clients across India and global markets.

ABOUT IDENTIXWEB LIMITED : https://www.identixweb.com/ Identixweb Limited is a publicly listed technology company specializing in IT services, Shopify application development, and SaaS product innovation. The company core business verticals: Identixweb (Shopifiy apps and web development solutions). With over a decade of full-stack development expertise, Identixweb serves clients and users across India and globally. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)