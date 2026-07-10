BusinessWire India Dallas (Texas) [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions across the patient journey, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of TruBridge™, Inc. TruBridge is a prominent provider of healthcare technology including an electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management solutions for rural and community hospitals. Following the closing, TruBridge operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of IKS Health. With nearly one in five Americans facing challenges accessing care, rural and community hospitals are under immediate pressure to alleviate administrative, clinical, and operational burdens. To address these systemic challenges, IKS Health is developing a purpose-built, intelligent healthcare operating system designed to optimize the entire care journey.

"Through this market expansion, we are uniting capabilities that move us further toward our goal of a combined system of record and system of action workflow that uses explainable AI-driven and human-in-the loop solutions to reduce administrative friction, ease financial pressures, and close critical gaps in patient care," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and Global CEO of IKS Health. "With TruBridge as part of our organization, we can now extend a range of offerings to healthcare organizations, from independent practices and rural community hospitals to large health systems." The combined organization supports more than 2,000 healthcare organizations and over 150,000 clinicians across the U.S. Customers of all sizes can expect continued, uninterrupted support, and expanded investment in future innovation. Existing products will remain available as standalone offerings to ensure complete continuity of service. By driving financially sustainable, high-quality, and accountable care across the acute and ambulatory continuum, this scalable technology will deliver transformative value across the entire combined client base, regardless of EHR infrastructure.

This acquisition represents a pivotal investment in the rural and community health sector, positioning IKS Health to capture a significant share of a $260 billion total addressable market. By accelerating the deployment of advanced AI capabilities, including specialized large language model (LLM) solutions, IKS Health will enable customers to automate complex workflows and unlock greater value from their clinical data. The transaction is structured to drive long-term shareholder value by broadening customer reach, deepening cross-sell opportunities, and creating a highly scalable business primed for sustainable, profitable growth. Building on IKS Health's 20-year award-winning history of revenue cycle excellence, dedicated stewardship, financial strength, and client retention, combined with TruBridge's trusted EHR platform, award-winning revenue cycle technology, advanced medical coding capabilities, and deep experience across hospital and community-based care, the combined entity is uniquely positioned to deliver multi-layered value across the healthcare ecosystem:

- For patients and communities: Fewer gaps in care, enhanced digital experiences, and healthcare that is easier to access and sustain locally. - For clinicians and care teams: Drastically reduced administrative burdens, letting clinicians practice medicine with focus, purpose, and presence. - For healthcare organizations: Stronger financial performance, more reliable operations, and the financial stability required to sustain their clinical mission. "We are pleased to partner with IKS Health, as we share a deep, long-term commitment to helping healthcare organizations run efficiently, strengthen their financial health, and empower clinicians to practice at the top of their license," said Chris Fowler, CEO of TruBridge. "By uniting our capabilities, we are helping healthcare organizations optimize their performance, build operational strength, and seamlessly navigate the complexities of the modern patient journey."

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