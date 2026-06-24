NewsVoir New Delhi [India], June 23: Ai+ Smartphone today announced the reveal of the Nova 2 Neo 5G and Nova 2 Pro 5G, expanding its Nova Series portfolio and reinforcing their commitment to delivering trusted, accessible, and performance-driven smartphone experiences for Indian consumers. Designed for different user needs while sharing a common philosophy of design, reliability, and transparency, the Nova2 Neo 5G and Nova2 Pro 5G bring the Nova experience to a broader audience from first-time smartphone users and value-conscious buyers to creators, professionals, and performance-focused upgraders. In a departure from traditional smartphone launches, Ai+ Smartphones unveiled the devices through "India's Got Nova", an entertainment-led launch format hosted by comedian Samay Raina alongside Gadget Guru Rajiv Makhni. The launch combined audience interaction, product demonstrations, live debates, and real-world challenges to showcase the devices in a more authentic and consumer-centric manner.

The reveal also follows Ai+ Smartphones' recently announced Open Review Program, under which reviewers, creators, journalists, and members of India's technology community were invited to use, test, challenge, and review the devices before they become commercially available. With no embargoes, no talking points, and no review guidelines, the initiative reflects the company's belief that trust is earned through transparency and that consumer feedback should help shape products before they reach the market. Commenting on the reveal, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone & Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "The smartphone market is becoming increasingly diverse, with consumers seeking devices that align with their individual lifestyles, aspirations, and expectations rather than a one-size-fits-all experience. The Nova Series was created to address this shift by bringing together thoughtful design, dependable performance, trusted software, and meaningful innovation within a single portfolio."

"With the introduction of the Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro, we are expanding the reach of the Nova Series across a broader spectrum of users from first-time smartphone owners to performance-focused upgraders. At the same time, we wanted the launch itself to reflect the values we stand for. That's why we chose to involve the community, invite honest feedback, and launch these devices through a format that prioritises real conversations over presentations." he added. The Open Review Program received an overwhelming response from the technology community, with hundreds of reviewers, creators, journalists, and technology enthusiasts registering to participate. Feedback from the program will continue to be incorporated as part of Ai+'s broader commitment to transparency, product improvement, and consumer trust.

NOVA 2 NEO: THE SMART ENTRY The Nova 2 Neo is the most accessible device in the Nova Series, designed to bring the Nova experience of thoughtful design, dependable performance, and trusted software to first-time smartphone users and value-conscious buyers. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, the device features a 6.745-inch HD+ 120Hz display, a 48MP Sony IMX582 AI camera, and an 8MP front camera. A 6000mAh battery with 18W charging support ensures all-day usage, while expandable storage of up to 2TB, dual SIM 5G, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP65 dust and water resistance, and a slim 8.5mm profile make it a highly practical everyday companion.

The Nova 2 Neo runs Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS and includes the NxtPrivacy Dashboard, AI Key support, and a clean software experience designed around user control and transparency. Available Configurations: - 4GB + 128GB - 6GB + 128GB NOVA 2 PRO: THE PERFORMANCE STATEMENT Built for creators, professionals, and users seeking a more immersive smartphone experience, the Nova 2 Pro combines elevated design with stronger performance and richer multimedia capabilities. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, the device features a 6.9-inch FHD+ 144Hz punch-hole display with up to 800 nits HBM brightness and a multi-layer cooling system. Its camera setup includes a 48MP Sony IMX582 AI main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP front camera for content creation and video communication.

The Nova 2 Pro also introduces customisable lights in the back panel for calls, messages, notifications etc, a premium 2.5D glass finish, dual stereo speakers, dual microphones, UFS storage, expandable memory of 1TB, and a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Like the Neo, it runs Android 16-based NxtQuantum OS with the NxtPrivacy Dashboard and advanced AI Key customisation. Available Configurations: - 6GB + 128GB - 8GB + 128GB Availability The Nova 2 Neo and Nova 2 Pro will be available on Flipkart and select retail outlets. *Including Rs1,000 Bank Offer On all Banks(Debit/Credit) About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology. About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

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