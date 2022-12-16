India's Largest Ceramic Tableware Company, Clay Craft India starts production at its New Manufacturing Unit in Manda, Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 16 (ANI/PNN): India's largest ceramic tableware manufacturer and exporter, (https://www.claycraftindia.com) Clay Craft India Private Limited, has started production and operations at its new manufacturing unit at Manda Industrial Area, Jaipur.

(https://www.claycraftindia.com) Bharat Agarwal, Director, Clay Craft India, says the domestic demand of tableware is at its highest and the international focus of sourcing from India is on rise.

"Currently, Clay Craft's manufacturing facility in (https://www.claycraftindia.com) Vishwakarma industrial area makes more than 100k pieces a day. In the new Manda unit, we have already started production of 50k pieces daily. But when fully operational, the facility will produce over 200k pieces a day - almost tripling our current capacities" says Bharat.

Spread over 1,00,000 sqm area, the facility boasts latest technology and a state of the art single line production unit. It is also India's most modern ceramic tableware manufactory with fully automatic setups including: (https://www.claycraftindia.com) automatic cup plants, flat ware machines, fully automatic glazing lines and best in class imported kilns to enable production of world class ceramic tableware in India.

Clay Craft has always been at forefront in '(https://www.claycraftindia.com) Make in India' movement and this new investment is a clear example of its commitment to the cause for the country and its people.

The new unit is already providing jobs to over 400+ skilled and unskilled labour, out of which women contributes a substantial share in employment.

In the coming time, the unit will provide jobs to over 1500 people and will support the local community by means of various (https://www.claycraftindia.com) CSR commitments of the company including Tree Plantation Drives, Blood Donation camps, Hospital Support Programmes et al.

Today, Clay Craft commands a share of about 25 per cent in the Indian ceramic tableware market with production of 10,000 metric tonne annually, which is almost 20 times compared to any manufacturer in Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, another specialised hub in the sector, but mostly unorganized.

About Clay Craft India - (https://www.claycraftindia.com)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)