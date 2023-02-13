Indian Immunologicals Limited launches its first set of virtual medical representatives

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI/SRV): The healthcare sector in India is leaping forward with digital innovations at an accelerated pace. Government of India's initiatives like the National Digital Health Mission, integration of artificial intelligence, data governance, and 5G services fuelling a rapid paradigm shift in the healthcare industry which is already on the threshold of a new era of digital transformation. The Covid-19 pandemic primed the evolution of healthcare business models by channelizing novel digital concepts and strategies. Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) the Hyderabad-based subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has been at the forefront of business process innovation. Propelling the digital ecosystem, IIL, through its division Human Biologicals Institute, launched its first set of virtual medical representatives, a pioneering alternative to facilitate physician's interface in form of eMOz i.e. A virtual realm where e-reps can connect with doctors and foster digital relationships.

Traditional sales models in the pharma industry have been primarily indexed on engagement between sales representatives and physicians which has led to volume-based formulae, more sales representatives equal more visits to doctors, assuming incremental business. However, long have the industry embraced the challenge that the average time spent by physicians with a sales rep has seen a drastic downturn owing to various intersecting factors. The COVID-19 pandemic caused further restrictions that significantly curtailed reps' access to physicians.

eMOZ is a cutting-edge and promising tool for information sharing. eMOz has inbuilt capabilities to provide constant updates on the specific needs of the physicians, thus fostering meaningful, tangible, and enduring gains. eMOz will enable complete stakeholder management on a virtual platform by providing detailed access to products and services. This will reduce several entry barriers while enhancing cost efficiency. eMOz will eventually be acquiring AI avatars of sales representatives to interact and assist physicians in one of its kind experiences. eMOz will provide credible solutions digitally for better patient care by offering greater convenience to physicians and saving their precious time.

Speaking on the launch of eMOz, Dr K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director of IIL said "This generation of healthcare professionals are quite open for digital channels of communication, and we envision providing an engaging digital experience to our customers while focussing foremost on covering untapped markets".

On the ground level, unveiling eMOz has witnessed significant interest from doctors. Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra, Senior Obstetric & Gynaecologist from Sanjita Maternity Care & Hospital, Bhubaneswar (Odisha) who interacted through eMOz and placed an order as well, said "There has been a huge emergence of various digital channels in our life post-pandemic, experiencing something like eMOz from Indian Immunologicals Limited is unique & interesting. It is more convenient than some of the usual drop-in interactions"

"While in-person rep visits still hold value, eMOz avatars will accentuate digital value perception among all stakeholders", Vice President, Human Health business, Shakul Srivastava said.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)