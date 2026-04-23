VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23: Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has announced the launch of its first Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing laboratory in India.

True to the pioneering vision of Intertek co-founder Thomas Edison, the new EMC/EMI facility reflects the company's enduring commitment to innovation and science-based excellence.

The new facility is Intertek's fifth Electrical lab in India, and its second in Bengaluru's "Electronic City". Located in the Peenya industrial area, the 11,000 square foot facility is equipped with a three-metre semi-anechoic chamber, which offers EMI / EMC and Wireless Testing up to 6 GHz, and Radiated Spurious Emission (RSE) up to 40 GHz. Through this facility, Intertek is proud to be one of the few accredited EMC labs in India with the capability for Immunity Testing, ranging from harmonic and inter-harmonic immunity to proximity magnetic field immunity.