Jashn Agnihotri excited about her upcoming horror comedy 'Kutte Fail'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/PNN): As the pandemic restrictions are lowering, the Punjabi Film Industry is getting back on track. Back to back new releases are on the screen, and one most talked about is Rajan Batra of Batra Showbiz Production, produced horror-comedy "Kutte Fail". The film was released under the Friday Fun Records Banner on 19th August 2021. The film features Jashn Agnihotri, Sanjan Kapoor, Rajat Saini and many more.
Indu Sarkar fame actress Jashn Agnihotri is really excited about the films after she got great reviews on the release of the trailer a few days back. She is a well known Indian and Punjabi Film actress, model and television host in multiple shows. Jashn Agnihotri first came into the limelight, featuring in Madhur Bhandarkar's film Indu Sarkar's song "Yeh Pal" in 2017.
From then on, her career in the film industry took place, and she started doing cameos in movies like 'Genius' 2018 and 'Why Cheat India' in 2019. She has also acted in many Bollywood and Punjabi music videos like 'Ab Teri Baari' with Ayushman Khurana & Naezy, Punjabi video 'Fall' with Prince Narula, superhit Punjabi video 'Deewangi' by T-Series & others like 'Dubaiwale', 'Damdaar Boy', etc. Jashn Agnihotri made her debut with the role of Titular in 'Chan Tara' in 2018. She played a double role in this movie. Later she was also featured as the lead actress 'Mehak' in 2020 in a Punjabi movie, 'Jagga Jagravan Joga'.
Jashn Agnihotri started her career in the film industry as a model, doing more than 100 print ads and TV commercials for several big brands. She also hosted the TV Show 'No 1 Dramebaaz' on E24 and then switched to making a career in acting in the Bollywood and Punjabi Film Industry.
Apart from making her career in the Bollywood and Punjabi film industry, Jashn Agnihotri has also featured in several web series. Her debut in the web series was as a lead actress in Alt Balaji and Zee 5's release 'Xxx Uncensored season 2'. She played the role of 'Alka' in the series 'Sampoorna Rishta' and has done important roles in Zee 5, and Alt Balaji produced web series like 'Brahma' and 'Fixer' respectively.
'Kutte Fail' is a comedy horror film featuring a story of three friends and a ghost. After receiving great reviews on the film's trailer, Jashn Agnnnihotri is very excited about the film's success. For 2021, she is also looking forward to the release of another Punjabi film. She recently finished shooting and 3 Hindi web series, for which she completed the shooting earlier this year.
