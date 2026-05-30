PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 30: JD Cables Limited (BSE: 544524), a manufacturer of wires, cables, and conductors, announced its audited financial results for the half-year and full year ended March 31, 2026. The Company delivered a strong performance during H2 FY26 and FY26, driven by robust demand across key end-user industries, improved scale of operations, and continued focus on execution excellence. Key Financial Highlights H2 FY26 vs H2 FY25 - Total Income (₹ Lakhs) - H2 FY26: 24,375.47 - H2 FY25: 14,318.31 - % Growth: 70.24% - EBITDA (₹ Lakhs) - H2 FY26: 2,886.61 - H2 FY25: 1,895.33 - % Growth: 52.30%

- PAT (₹ Lakhs) - H2 FY26: 1,979.86 - H2 FY25: 1,171.26 - % Growth: 69.04% FY26 vs FY25 - Total Income (₹ Lakhs) - FY26: 36,519.36 - FY25: 25,069.51 - % Growth: 45.67% - EBITDA (₹ Lakhs) - FY26: 4,811.01 - FY25: 3,429.44 - % Growth: 40.29% - PAT (₹ Lakhs) - FY26: 3,172.46 - FY25: 2,202.50 - % Growth: 44.04% - EPS (₹) - FY26: 14.07 - FY25: 13.31 - % Growth: 5.71% Other Key Highlights H2 FY26 EBITDA Margin stood at 11.84% and PAT Margin stood at 8.12%. FY26 EBITDA Margin stood at 13.17% and PAT Margin stood at 8.69%. Order book stood at ₹515 Crore as on March 31, 2026, providing healthy revenue visibility for the coming periods.

Net Worth increased to ₹146.2 Crore as on March 31, 2026, strengthening the Company's financial position. Debt-to-Equity Ratio improved significantly to 0.39x as compared to 1.53x in FY25. Current Ratio improved to 2.25x from 1.25x in FY25, reflecting a stronger liquidity profile. Interest Coverage Ratio improved to 10.67x from 9.14x in FY25. Continued investments in manufacturing infrastructure, working capital, and operational capabilities to support future growth. Commenting on the performance, Mr. Piyush Garodia, Managing Director, JD Cables Limited, said: "We are pleased to report a strong performance for both H2 FY26 and FY26. Our revenue growth of 70% during the second half of the year and 46% for the full year reflects the strength of our customer relationships, product quality, and execution capabilities.

The demand environment across infrastructure, industrial, and power sectors remains encouraging, supported by increasing investments in economic development and electrification initiatives. During the year, we continued to focus on operational efficiency, customer expansion, and strengthening our business fundamentals. With a healthy balance sheet, improved financial ratios, and a growing market opportunity, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum while creating long-term value for all stakeholders." About JD Cables Limited JD Cables Limited is an India-based manufacturer of electrical cables and conductors, primarily catering to the power transmission and distribution sector. The company offers a diversified product portfolio, including power cables, control cables, aerial bunched cables (ABC), and conductors such as AAC, AAAC, and ACSR. It is an approved vendor for multiple State Electricity Boards (SEBs) with a strong presence across eastern and northeastern India. With modern manufacturing facilities and a strong focus on quality and execution, the company continues to benefit from growing demand in infrastructure and electrification projects.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)