Jio invited all of India for an online flag hoisting

You would like to read
- Tagbin creates an immersive digital experience through Har Ghar Tirangaa programme with the Ministry of Culture
- Bajaj Group joins hands with Pune Municipal Corporation to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'
- JanaJal WOW (Water on Wheels) - A unique last mile delivery solution for safe water launched in Delhi
- Policybazaar reaffirms commitment to employees with Season 2 of 'Jeeto Apna Ghar' contest
- Multipl celebrates women by welcoming them to join the "save to spend" movement
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/PNN): This year marked India's 75 glorious years of Independence. The Prime Minister launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, encouraging all individuals to hoist the national flag in their homes. Over the last few days, the nation witnessed leaders and celebrities celebrating from their homes, bringing the spirit of the whole nation together.
Participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, the telecom company, Jio hoisted the national flag at its home ground at Reliance Corporate Park located in Navi Mumbai. Jio, India's largest digital service provider, invited the Reliance family, i.e. its employees, state teams, vendors, Jio subscribers, and all of India, to celebrate and join the Har Ghar Tiranga celebration together and demonstrate #JioTogether spreading the colours of Tiranga on JioMeet.
The Independence Day celebration included a flag hoisting ceremony followed by a Dog show and concluded with 75 years of freedom March.
The online flag hoisting event #HarGharTirangaTogether was powered by JioMeet, where India meets.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor