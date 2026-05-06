NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL), one of the leading paint companies in India, has taken its heat-reflective coating, Nerolac Perma NoHeat, out of brochures and into barefoot reality with a powerful on-ground initiative. As part of a unique on-ground activation, the company coated pathways at multiple high-footfall temples across Southern India, with Perma NoHeat, Kansai Nerolac's acrylic-based, heat-reflective coating formulated to reduce surface heat absorption. On-ground temperature readings recorded a reduction of up to 15°C on treated surfaces, resulting in a visibly and physically more comfortable walking experience for devotees visiting the temple premises during peak daytime hours. Rather than explaining the benefit, the campaign allowed people to feel it instantly and instinctively.

Co-created in association with Tribes, the campaign was conceptualised around the insight of communicating performance through lived experiences by addressing a real, shared discomfort that people instinctively adapt to but rarely question. The execution was carefully planned in coordination with temple authorities to ensure minimal disruption to daily rituals, while focusing on high-impact zones where the benefit could be experienced instantly. At its core, the idea was to move beyond demonstration and place the product in a setting where the benefit is instinctively understood. By placing the intervention in culturally significant and high engagement environments, instead of explaining heat reduction, the activation transformed a functional promise into a deeply personal moment.

The campaign also aligns with the growing urgency around heat mitigation, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas, where rising temperatures and heatwaves are becoming more pronounced. However, the activation deliberately avoids heavy messaging. Instead, it focuses on a single, tangible intervention that delivers immediate relief. It is a simple shift, but one that leaves a lasting impact. It helps Kansai Nerolac build on a broader effort to position Perma NoHeat as the brand's first dedicated heat-reduction solution, designed to address the growing challenge of rising surface temperatures. While Perma NoHeat is commonly associated with terraces and exterior walls, this on ground application demonstrates its relevance in shared public settings.

Kansai Nerolac is extending the story to digital platforms through a digital film that documents the initiative from application to impact. The film captures real time temperature changes and, more importantly, authentic human reactions, grounding the narrative in lived experience rather than technical claims. Speaking on the activation, Ramkrishna Naik, Chief Marketing Officer, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited said about the activation, "Summer heat today is more intense than ever, and surfaces like temple pathways become extremely difficult to walk on barefoot. We chose to address exactly this moment, wherein the idea was not to create a staged demonstration, but to let Perma Noheat prove itself. It is, of course, also built on our confidence in the capabilities of Perma NoHeat. This initiative demonstrates how the product can make a real difference in everyday environments."

Gour Gupta, Chairman, Tribes, added, "We didn't want to describe the benefit, we wanted people to feel it. So rather than talk about Nerolac NoHeat, we applied it on paths walked by millions. Minimal messaging, no explanation, just a real, lived experience. By becoming part of the journey, the product benefit became instantly understood." Watch: Bringing Comfort and Faith Together | Nerolac Perma NoHeat Initiative: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkg7Q-xrXjM About Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. Kansai Nerolac Paints now in its 106th year has been at the forefront of paint manufacturing pioneering a wide spectrum of quality paints. Kansai Nerolac is one of the leading paint companies in India and is the leader in Industrial paints. The company has eight strategically located manufacturing units all over India and a strong dealer network across the country. The company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals, and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries.

For more information, please visit www.nerolac.com. About Tribes Tribes is a US$ 100+ million integrated marketing communications agency, specializing in Out-Of-Home (OOH), Experiential, Events, Digital, and Rural and Retail solutions, Sports Marketing and Celebrity Management. It is India's most awarded agency with 600+ awards, 450+ active client base, and a nationwide presence with 17 offices, delivering immersive formats with unmatched reach and scale. We excel in creating immersive and impactful brand experiences that captivate and engage audiences and empower brands. For more information, please visit www.tribeww.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)