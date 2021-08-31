Karanvir Singh to represent India at Eastern Economic Forum in Russia

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/PNN): Chairman of Visionum Group Karanvir Singh has been invited by the Roscongress to represent India's entrepreneurial ecosystem at 6th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), an annual event established by Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

The EEF will take place on 2-4 September 2021 at Vladivostok in Russia, with a mission to support economic development and expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, with more than 3,000 participants representing 51 countries and territories.

The main theme for the EEF 2021 is: 'Opportunities for the Far East in a World under Transformation'. The Forum's programme is divided into four thematic pillars: 'The New Economy: What Changes and What Stays the Same', 'The Far East: New Challenges and Opportunities', 'Our Shared Responsibility in a Changing World', and 'Youth EEF'.

Along with Shri Hardeep Puri, Union Minister Petroleum & Natural Gas, India's Ambassador to Russia, Shri Venkatesh Varma, Singh will be joined by over 1000 industry global leaders at Eastern Economic Forum.

Karanvir will take an active part in high-level dialogues with global and regional leaders to bring forward the opinions on the topics of Russia-India Business Cooperation, Export Opportunities for MSMEs and The Role of International Multilateral Events in Public Diplomacy.

Singh's major focus is to help small businesses to go global, creating a platform for new MSMEs to connect with the world, reaping India's demographic dividend by making youth skill-ready for tomorrow. It also includes bridging income inequality, sustainable development and overcoming fragmentation in societies.

Karanvir Singh is a global entrepreneur & new-gen leader whose international conglomerate Visionum Global is working with the "Connecting Nations" mission. He has contributed to India's economic growth by helping companies scale up globally by promoting two-way trade in the domains of mining and minerals, petrochemicals, and agricultural commodities. He also works in helping MSMEs to digitize their businesses.

Karanvir Singh advises and mentors various Startups, Micro, Small & Medium Scale Businesses, Big Corporates, Educational Institutes, and Government Bodies. He currently serves on the board of mentors for various organizations, including Niti Aayog's Atal Incubation's INSPIRE, Government of India's Startup India Mission, NEN (National Entrepreneurship Network), IIM Rohtak's incubation center etc. as a mentor to guide numerous startups to strategize and scale the operations. Karanvir is also a Global Shaper at the World Economic Forum, Switzerland.

Karanvir is a TEDx Speaker and an engineering graduate in Electronics and Telecommunication from SGSITS. Karanvir, who holds a Masters' degree in the field of Journalism & Mass Communication and another in Social Works, is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak, and a PhD scholar.

