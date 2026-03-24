NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF), formerly known as L & T Finance Holdings Ltd., one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the country, has become a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. This milestone marks a significant step in the Company's journey to advance its sustainability agenda by integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its core business strategy and operations. By joining the UNGC, LTF aligned itself with a global network of thousands of companies committed to taking responsible business action to pave the way for a sustainable world. This announcement serves to publicly reaffirm LTF's existing ethical practices and align its long-term strategy with the UNGC's Principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption while reinforcing commitment to ethical and responsible business practices, sustainable development goals, and long-term value creation.

Ms. Apurva Rathod, Company Secretary and Chief Sustainability Officer at LTF, said, "Becoming a signatory to the UNGC is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey. It reinforces our commitment to embedding globally recognised principles into our business strategy, strengthening our responsible financing practices and creating value for our stakeholders. This alignment strengthens LTF's progress toward its Lakshya goals, embedding sustainability and responsible business practices at the core of its strategy." As part of its participation in the UNGC, LTF will report annually on its progress in implementing the 'Ten Principles of the Global Compact.' These disclosures will be made through the Company's annual reporting, ensuring transparency and accountability in its sustainability journey.

LTF has been at the forefront of advancing sustainable practices in the NBFC sector, being among the first to undertake voluntary assurance for ESG disclosures, conducting a comprehensive Business Impact study based on True Value methodology, and adopting a Double Materiality approach aligned with evolving global expectations. LTF is also a signatory to the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), reinforcing its commitment to measuring and managing financed emissions. These initiatives reflect LTF's proactive approach to embedding ESG considerations into its strategy, management, and decision-making processes. About L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF) L & T Finance Ltd. (LTF) (www.LTFINANCE.com), formerly known as L & T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH), is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA'--the highest credit rating--by four leading domestic rating agencies. In August 2025, S & P Global Ratings upgraded LTF's long-term Issuer Credit Rating to "BBB/Stable" from "BBB-/Positive" and short-term issuer credit rating to "A-2" from "A-3." Fitch Ratings has assigned LTF Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of "BBB-" with a Stable outlook. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project--Digital Sakhi--which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on creating a top-class, digitally enabled, Retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product focus to customer focus and establish a robust Retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@Scale while keeping ESG at the core. Fintech@Scale is one of the pillars of the Company's strategic roadmap--Lakshya 2026. The Company has over a 2.8 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

About the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) The United Nations Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, with over 20,000 participants across more than 160 countries. It calls on companies to align their strategies and operations with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take actions that advance broader societal goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). X: x.com/LnTFinance Facebook: www.facebook.com/LnTFS Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/lntfinance Instagram: www.instagram.com/lntfinance YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ltfinance (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)