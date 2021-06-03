L & T Technology Services becomes first PTC GSI Partner from APAC to receive Advanced Partner status

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L & T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure play engineering services company, announced today that it has achieved 'Advanced Partner' status within the PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) Partner Network program for demonstrating excellence in product lifecycle management (PLM).
LTTS is the first engineering and technology company in the APAC region to receive this recognition.
"We are very proud to get the Advanced Partner status for the PTC Windchill® PLM software, and view PTC as a key technology OEM for driving product innovation with our clients," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L & T Technology Services. "Together, we are working with clients around the globe in discrete and process manufacturing and strive to establish a source of digital truth across the enterprise and throughout the customer lifecycle."
The Windchill PLM softwareprovides comprehensive out-of-the-box functionality and highly configurable role and task-based apps, helping manufacturers across the globe unlock value.
LTTS achieved Advanced Partner status by exhibiting elite levels of technical and business competency with the Windchill platform for product lifecycle management, along with high customer satisfaction metrics and positive customer references.
"PTC looks to its GSI partner ecosystem to help drive customer growth and digital transformation," said Ron Salvador, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances, PTC. "By earning Advanced Partner status for Windchill, LTTS has distinguished itself as a key engineering collaborator with deep technical expertise and a documented track record of customer success."
