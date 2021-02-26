Levi's announces Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI/Mediawire): For over 85 years, Levi's has been obsessed with making the perfect pair of jeans for women. The brand that invented the original blue jean in 1873, the iconic 501®and the first-ever blue jean for women in 1934 has constantly revolutionized women's fashion forever and continues its journey.
Today, the brand is as relevant as ever across the world, constantly asserting its authority on style by introducing new range fashion fits.
With the keen objective to attract new generations of women consumers with a relevant fashion-forward offering in line with the brand DNA of quality and comfort; Levi's® is taking the next step in its journey.
Levi's® is proud to announce a strategic partnership with internationally acclaimed actor and global fashion and youth icon, Deepika Padukone.
Padukone will be seen spearheading the new campaign focused on an all new range of fashion fits from Levi's.
"Authenticity, Originality and Honesty are values that the brand has been built on and are values I identify with the most! For those unaware, I have always been a jeans and t-shirt kind of girl. The right pair of jeans not only make me feel comfortable but also confident! I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating with one of the world's most iconic brands-Levi's," said Deepika Padukone, commenting on the association.
"We are absolutely thrilled, Deepika's personality shines through a balance of being bold, authentic, true and uncompromising that perfectly fits with our brand values. She is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth and women globally. With her on-board, we are confident of strengthening the brand further especially when we are strongly focusing on leading the women's category," said Sanjeev Mohanty, Managing Director- South Asia & MENA - Levi's®, on having Padukone on board as 'Global Brand Ambassador'.
For Levi's, this year will be about statement-making shapes like high-rises, on-trend loose fits, and the runway returning wide-leg bottoms. Fans of Levi's® will now have more reasons to buy with its new for the moment range of fashion fits with its new High loose range of fits, while it's Bootcut and Mile-high fits are favorite's among consumers.
Featuring our Water & lt;less Technology that saves upto 96 per cent of water used in the finishing process with more than 20 different manufacturing techniques that have so far saved more than 3 billion litres of water and recycled another 5 billion. This range will also see the introduction of TencelTM. TencelTM is a highly sustainably and extremely soft fabric made from recycled wood pulp and wood from sustainably managed eucalyptus and spruce forests.
The new range of Levi's® women's fits is sure to make a style statement with sustainability at the forefront.
