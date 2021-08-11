Libas Consumer Products Ltd signs contract with Govt of India owned Hindustan Salts Ltd

You would like to read
- Karda Constructions Ltd. board of directors recommend issuance of bonus shares in 4:1 ratio
- NSE Academy partners with Harappa to provide training in behavioral skills
- Wishgames11 arrives with a big bang in fantasy gaming industry, upkeeps its promise and distributes bonus to its coaches
- Reasons to invest one's bonus in a Bajaj Finance Online FD
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches Vision LifeIncome Plus, A Plan to Suit the Customer's Money Needs at all life stages
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI/PNN): Libas Consumer Products Ltd has informed the NSE that its board will meet on 16th August 2021 to consider Bonus Issue.
It may be noted here that this investor-friendly company has rewarded investors with BONUS SHARES twice earlier.
NSE listed Libas Consumer Products Ltd has Signed an Exclusive Contract with Jaipur based, Government of India Enterprise, Hindustan Salts Ltd, a company that exclusively produces fresh rainwater salt in Sambhar lake in Rajasthan.
Sambhar salt is the only salt in India with a high PH of 9 to 11, naturally iodized and blessed with rare minerals used as medicine against corona and acidity.
Sambhar salt has numerous therapeutic values. The company also claims that its salt is anti-cancerous and enhances the functioning of the nervous system.
Hindustan Salt Ltd, a GOI Enterprise has authorised Libas to put a sticker of ph 11 depicting anti-corona and anti-acidity, the only natural and organic salt prepared in open sunlight in the 90 sq miles pans of Hindustan Salts in Rajasthan. The contract is for 50,000 MT.
With all these positive developments, Profitability and revenues are expected to rise many folds.
Libas Consumer is supplying imported rock salt and selling through its marketing network. Libas Consumer is the biggest supplier of a high-Quality grade of rock salt to Tata Salt.
Libas Consumer has the Biggest-selling network in India with All India wholesale traders as their clientele.
In this Covid phase, Rocksalt is selling like hot cake due to the immunity booster Factor.
Libas has several pharma companies as their Current customer base. These high PH value salt will be used in medicine. There is a very high demand from Pharma companies for high PH value salt.
Big Renowned HNI investors like Jyoti Jaipuria, Umang Kajaria, Madhukar Sheth, etc are holding shares in Libas, giving a boost to its creditability.
Libas Consumer Products has recently launched Men's innerwear, Women's innerwear (organics material), Nightwear, etc under the KGN brand, which will rerate the company upwards.
The Company is also exploring opportunities in consumer business for rock salt with various national level companies and prominent brands.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor