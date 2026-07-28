VMPL New Delhi [India], July 28: Once known as an affordable alternative to Delhi, Gurugram has evolved into India's corporate powerhouse. Global companies, expanding office districts and high-paying jobs continue to attract thousands of professionals every month. Yet for many salaried households, owning a home in a prime Gurugram location is becoming increasingly difficult. Property values across premium micro-markets have risen sharply in recent years, while rental costs have also climbed due to sustained demand. Even dual-income families earning healthy salaries often find themselves stretching budgets to secure a home close to work. The result is a growing affordability gap: people can build careers in Gurugram, but many struggle to build permanent roots.

Industry reports consistently indicate that housing prices in Gurugram have outpaced income growth, particularly in established premium corridors such as Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Dwarka Expressway and New Gurugram. At the same time, rental demand remains strong as professionals continue relocating for employment opportunities, keeping monthly housing costs elevated. This trend has broader implications than real estate alone. Longer commutes from distant suburbs, delayed homeownership, and rising living costs are reshaping household financial decisions. For many young professionals, buying a home in a premium location is no longer simply an aspiration--it is becoming a milestone that feels increasingly out of reach.

As infrastructure expands and more multinational companies establish operations in the city, demand is expected to remain resilient. Unless housing supply expands across a wider range of price points, affordability will remain one of Gurugram's defining urban challenges. For prospective buyers, the cost of waiting may continue to rise as premium locations become even more exclusive. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)