Loom Solar recognized as CleanTech winner of 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global

New Delhi [India]/ California [US], November 4 (ANI/PNN): Loom Solar, an emerging SolarTech D2C start-up under Govt. of India's Start Up India initiative and leading player in mono panel category, has been adjudged the winner of cleantech sector in India by 2022 Red Herring top 100 Global.

Basis the continual innovations in solar panels & lithium-ion batteries technology, (https://www.loomsolar.com) Loom Solar is the only Indian Company in this domain to earn the recognition After much consideration, the Red Herring judging panel has announced its (https://www.redherring.com/events/red-herring-global/2022-red-herring-top-100-global-winners) Top 100 Global Winners list, recognizing the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

On the occasion, Amod Anand, Co-Founder & Director, Loom Solar, said, "We continue to keep our focus of bringing innovative and technologically advanced renewable products (Solar Panels Lithium-ion batteries) that shall help us get closer to our aim of reducing carbon footprint for one household at a time. Red Herring's recognition is the testament of the diligence shown by our product & operations team to bring solutions that are effectively and efficiently. Loom Solar being the only CleanTech winner from India is an encouraging moment."

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year" said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Loom Solar embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Loom Solar should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong."

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration.

This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "hype" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world. Red Herring is dedicated to following Loom Solar's path to further success and innovation.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.

Headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana, India, Loom Solar Pvt Ltd is one of the fastest evolving solar-technology start-up that continues to innovation in residential solar space. Founded in 2018, the organisation has kept itself ahead of curve introducing products like mono solar panels; grid connected AC Modules, shark bifacial in shark series etc.

An ISO 9001-2015 certified company recognised by Govt. of India offers widest range of solar panels from 10 watt to 530 watts also has a manufacturing unit in Haryana confirming to 'Make in India' mission. Besides presence across 500 districts with over 3500 resellers, Loom Solar is embracing 'Digital India', with its products easily available across India and on ecommerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and (https://www.loomsolar.com)

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)