Luxury Barware Brand Riedel to participate in HGH India

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): A world leader in the glassware industry, Riedel - the wine glass company, is all set to participate in the HGH exhibition this year. Riedel designs wine glassware with a sharp focus on shape and design to bring out the flavor and aroma of each grape variety.

The Home, Decor, and Houseware Exhibition (HGH) is one of India's most significant trade exhibitions for home textiles, houseware, gifting, and decor products. In 2021, the exhibition hosted as many as 300 exhibitors and was attended by almost 21000 retailers across the country.

This year, Richard Voit - Managing Director (Nachtmann & Spiegelau) is expected to fly in to be a part of the exhibition and promote and educate businesses about his brand.

President of the Riedel Group, Maximilian Riedel believes that the design of the glass can enhance the experience of drinking wine and Riedel has been the preferred brand of wine connoisseurs across the globe. And we want to share this experience with the growing wine-loving population of India. We are excited to participate in HGH India, together with our brand consultant, Amitabh Airi, and our Indian team. We're looking forward to meeting with businesses from our industry and forming successful partnerships.

Riedel Crystal: The 300-year-old company is family-owned and operated & is widely known for the creation & development of varietal-specific stemware. The company was the first one to recognize that the taste and aroma of a beverage are deeply affected by the shape & design of the vessel from which it is consumed. Thus, Riedel has been recognized for its revolutionary & breathtaking designs complementing both alcoholic & non-alcoholic drinks.

Started in 1756, Riedel now has become the top choice of wine connoisseurs & drink specialists, along with hospitality professionals and consumers worldwide.

HGH India will also be the platform for the new and innovative kitchenware brand Trebonn to launch itself in India and introduce its products to retailers. Looking to wow the attendees with its fresh and unique approach to everyday kitchen products, Trebonn is the newest brand to be launched by Dozo Services.

Federico Bonardi, MD of Trebonn said, "We believe that our products will offer huge value to the Indian consumer who is looking to bring a zing to their kitchen and homes. We are excited to have our partner, Dozo Services, representing our brand at HGH India and we are looking forward to triumphant participation."

Business Operations Head of Dozo Services, Malika Jain said, "Dozo Services is specialized in providing an exclusive and premium range of kitchenware, coffee ware, and barware articles. We focus on bringing in only the best international brands for our customers in these segments. Dozo is well known for its long-term business relationships and after-sales services. We always welcome suggestions from our valued customers, so that we can provide relentless services and a one-stop solution for all your kitchen, bar, and home requirements."

The four-day exhibition, starting on July 12, 2022, will bring importers & distributors of several different brands worldwide. The purpose of the visit by retailers and institutional buyers will be networking and pitching for upcoming deals. Visitors at HGH can check out Riedel and Trebonn products displayed at Booth No: 9: A21-22/B06 (Hall 9 ) in India Expo Center, 23-25 & 27-29, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida Expressway.

Dozo Services has been focused on bringing in, establishing, and providing premium quality and unique International houseware brands to the Indian market like Riedel, Hario, Toddy, Thermos, Kyocera, Joseph Joseph, Inomata, and many more.

(https://altvibes.com) is the digital arm of Dozo Services that curates the most celebrated global brands in Barware, Kitchenware, and Tea-ware/Coffee-ware; and expands into more categories. In a world of way too many choices, (https://altvibes.com) provides its users with a unique experience to feel good, buy good, and do good.

Its Co-founder, Tomoyshi Kobori, is a serial entrepreneur who has set up several successful startups across the globe. His ventures aim to include not just established brands but also SMEs and small-scale manufacturers, artisans, and vendors of lifestyle products.

Its principal advisor, Amitabh Airi, is also the principal advisor to many international brands looking to penetrate the Indian market. With over 35 years of experience, he has helped launch and establish the popularity of prominent glassware and homeware brands like Riedel, Nachtmann, Spiegelau, Vacu Vin, Aramoro, and Mesa among others in the Indian market.

