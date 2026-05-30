PRNewswire New Delhi [India], May 30: Mach Travel Solutions Limited (BSE: MCEL), formerly known as Mach Conferences & Events Limited, announced its audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. FY26 marked a transformational year for the Company as it successfully evolved from a predominantly MICE-focused organisation into a diversified, technology-enabled travel solutions platform catering to enterprise, institutional, government and retail travel requirements. During the year, the Company strengthened its leadership team, expanded into new travel verticals, established a dedicated Government Projects Division, launched enterprise travel management capabilities, and secured several marquee mandates across corporate, institutional and government segments.

Financial Performance Review During FY26, the Company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹230.45 crore as compared to ₹235.75 crore in FY25. Revenue performance during the year was impacted by temporary disruptions in travel activity arising from geopolitical developments, including the India-Pakistan conflict following Operation Sindoor and the evolving crisis in the Middle East, which resulted in deferment and rescheduling of certain travel programmes and international movements. Despite these challenges, the Company delivered resilient profitability. PAT margin expanded to 6.5% in FY26 from 6.0% in FY25. The improvement was driven by better project execution, prudent cost control measures and an increasing contribution from higher-value business segments.

FY26 Business & Operational Highlights - Continued strategic transition from a MICE-focused business into an integrated travel solutions platform spanning Corporate Travel Management, Government & Institutional Projects, Enterprise Travel Technology, Holidays, Spiritual Tourism, B2B Travel Solutions and MICE Services. - Secured a landmark Government of Punjab mandate valued at approximately ₹92 crore for managing a large-scale pilgrimage programme covering approximately 1.85 lakh yatris, providing revenue visibility across FY26 and FY27. - Strengthened order book through marquee mandates including: - Strengthened its MICE order pipeline through multiple programme wins from various groups across Oceania, collectively valued at approximately ₹32 crore and involving 950-1,000 delegates, with execution planned for Q1 FY27. The project provides strong revenue visibility for the coming year. As part of project mobilisation, advance payments were made towards vendor commitments during FY26, resulting in higher loans and advances as at March 31, 2026. The corresponding billing was completed in April 2026 and the financial impact of the project will be reflected in the Q1 FY27 financial statements.

- Dubai international travel management project valued at approximately ₹10 crore involving around 1,200 participants. - Mumbai MICE movement valued at approximately ₹8.45 crore involving approximately 1,600 participants. - Introduced enterprise travel management as a strategic growth vertical through the launch of the Company's technology-enabled Self-Booking Tool (SBT), offering policy-based travel governance, multi-level approvals, MIS reporting, analytics and automated travel processing capabilities for corporate clients. - Expanded operational capabilities and workforce significantly during the year while strengthening presence across key markets including Noida, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. - Continued investments in the development of MachTravel.com, the Company's upcoming retail travel platform focused on B2C, holidays, leisure travel and spiritual tourism.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Mach Travel Solutions Limited, said: "FY26 has been a defining year in our journey as we continued our transformation from a MICE-focused organisation into a diversified and technology-enabled travel solutions platform. Alongside strengthening our core business, we expanded into government projects, enterprise travel management, institutional travel and several emerging travel segments. All in all FY26 was year of investments for future growth. Even amid temporary disruptions arising from Operation Sindoor and geopolitical developments in the Middle East, we improved our EBITDA and PAT margins, reflecting the strength of our operating model and our focus on disciplined execution and profitability.

The year was marked by important milestones, including the Punjab Government pilgrimage project and multiple large domestic and international mandates, which reflect the trust our clients place in our execution capabilities and operational expertise. As we move into the next phase of growth, our focus is on creating an integrated travel ecosystem that brings together corporate travel management, self-booking technology, MICE services, B2B travel solutions, holidays, inbound tourism, spiritual journeys and institutional projects under a single platform. We believe the convergence of travel services and technology presents a significant opportunity to create a scalable and differentiated business model. The next phase of growth has begun for Mach Travel Solutions. With a diversified business model, expanding government and institutional projects portfolio, growing enterprise travel management platform and a strong order pipeline, we are targeting record revenues in FY27. Our objective is to build one of India's leading integrated travel solutions platforms by creating a seamless ecosystem spanning flights, hotels, corporate travel, MICE, B2B solutions, holidays, inbound travel, spiritual journeys and institutional projects.

We have invested significantly in people, technology and operational capabilities to support this vision and remain committed to strengthening our presence across enterprise, institutional and retail travel segments. With a strong order pipeline and multiple growth drivers in place, we are confident of creating sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders." About Mach Travel Solutions Limited: Mach Travel Solutions Limited (formerly Mach Conferences & Events Limited) is an integrated travel and mobility company providing end-to-end solutions across corporate travel, MICE, B2C, holidays, B2B travel services, government and institutional projects, spiritual tourism, inbound tourism and technology-enabled travel management solutions. With over two decades of experience, the Company has established strong capabilities in managing large-scale travel programmes, conferences, events and institutional mandates across India and international markets.

Safe Harbour This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Travel's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Mach Travel Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990948/Machtravel_Press_Release.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990947/Mach_Travel_Solutions_Ltd.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)