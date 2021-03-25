Marathi Film Producer, Mayur Gharat breaks path as an entrepreneur

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/ThePRTree): Marathi Film Producer, Mayur Gharat is all set to establish himself in the Bollywood film industry and is on the lookout for fresh faces to cast in his next web series. The actor and model will be revealing more about his upcoming series once the cast is finalized.
Exploring new ideas in films and web series he says, "Web series is a great opportunity to start your acting career especially after the popularity shift amongst audiences to web series and OTT platforms. OTT platforms are believed to be one of the best mediums for storytelling,"
Be it modelling for brands nationally and internationally or producing Marathi movies, serials or exploring future opportunities, Mayur Gharat has worked diligently towards his passion. With an aim to make a mark in the construction, petroleum and hotel industry, he has also put his entrepreneurial skills to the test. This diverse hands-on experience has made him a true leader.
Elaborating about his new project, he has assured he will be revealing more about his venture once the actors have been finalised. Knowing him, he is a man of his words and surely his project will be one of a kind. This creative and skilled young man strives to establish himself and make a mark in Bollywood. With his hard work and determination, he is definitely on the path to achieve his goals and make them big.
