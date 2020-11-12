Marathon Group launches large affordable housing project, expanding presence in Bhandup

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] (ANI/BusinessWire India): Marathon Group is launching its fourth project called Marathon NeoValley in Bhandup under its NeoHomes banner. NeoHomes was conceptualised by Marathon to provide high quality, yet affordable homes for Mumbaikars within the city.
The Group has already launched three towers successfully and has over 500 customers in Bhandup. The newest launch, Marathon NeoValley is set to be the first tower in a proposed 16-acre development and is located at Kranti Nagar, a mere 10-minute drive from the station and upcoming metro and a 2-minute walk from the market at Gadhav Naka.
"With home sales making a superb recovery post lockdown and due to a huge demand for affordable homes within the city, we decided to launch NeoValley, our largest and most ambitious project in Bhandup till date, during the festive Diwali period," said Mayur Shah, Managing Director, Marathon Group.
Marathon NeoValley offers Studio and 1 BHK homes over a range of apartment sizes. The Studio apartment sizes range from 164 to 211 square feet and will be priced at 29.9L (all inclusive) and the Smart 1BHK configuration measuring 237 square feet will be priced at. 42.49L (all inclusive).
"With property prices in the city unaffordable for most, we wanted to create a product that is accessible to the middle class while offering all the conveniences one would expect in a modern development. We wanted to educate the whole class of buyers who are now pushed to buy homes in the slums which cost anywhere between 30-70L and empower them with easy finance schemes to be able to afford legal homes built by a trusted name. NeoHomes offer a great opportunity for the average Mumbaikar to enter the real estate market," said Kaivalya Shah, Director, Marathon Group.
NeoValley will offer a range of amenities including a primary school within the premises, a sky garden on the terrace, a fitness centre, indoor games room, kids play area, and landscaped park.
"This is just the start for us in Bhandup. We are currently planning 16 acres of development and we have 100 plus acres of potential development. We have an ambitious and aggressive vision to transform Bhandup into a sought after residential hub," said Mayur Shah.
For more information on the launch, please visit https://marathon.in/neohomes/neovalley/
