Mathura's 'Bansal Foods' Brings Together Fine Dining And Affordability

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/PRSpot): An affordable fine dining experience may sound like an oxymoron to most but at the threshold of innovative ideas, such stereotypical thoughts are conquered and turned to dust. The hospitality industry in India may have suffered a setback owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but one young entrepreneur's efforts are putting the flavor back into eating out. The man in question is Ankit Bansal and his unique venture, Bansal Foods, is reaping rave reviews across social media platforms for being a luxury dining experience that doesn't create a hole in the customers' pockets.

The first-of-its-kind eatery is located in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and it serves delicious and satisfying meals at affordable prices. Ankit believes in the adage "Good Food Means Good Mood" and he has taken up this responsibility to popularize his idea across the country through a chain of fine dining restaurants under his brand name "Bansal Foods."

Talking about the inspiration for his venture, Ankit narrated a personal story, "Once we were on a family outing and planning to eat somewhere. We kept looking for a good quality restaurant affordable on a normal budget. We could find none. The eateries were either too costly or too down market to be visited with a family. That experience influenced me to start a budget fine-dining restaurant." Apart from serving guests at their restaurant, Bansal Foods also caters at destination weddings near Mathura, in towns like Vrindavan, Agra, Aligarh, etc.

Another aspect of this courageous venture, in Ankit's words, was the effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic. No doubt that the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries were badly affected but, thankfully, the world is restoring to normal mode sooner than expected. Ankit's efforts are now bearing fruits as he prepares to expand his brand beyond Mathura. The USP of this restaurant is Indian food prepared in a "Sattvik" manner, which means it has no onion, no garlic in it. Despite these limitations, the food is delicious and well-received among guests. No wonder that the public opinion is in favor of this restaurant as corroborated by the numerous honors and awards that Ankit has received. The Times of India Group, Agra, has honored Bansal Foods for being the "Best Restaurant" in Mathura city. Besides, they have received several other awards too from well-known celebrities like Dia Mirza, Raveena Tandon, and Kirron Kher.

In the current pandemic season, the restaurant is following all the safety measures like proper sanitization of the premises at regular intervals during the day, regular health check-ups of its staff, usage of proper head cover, gloves, etc, earning some more brownie points from everyone. Armed with confidence from the success of his venture, Ankit is now ready to talk about his vision for the future. He says, "We are soon planning to expand our business through franchisee model in other cities too, for which the work is already in progress."

Looks like foodies in India are in for an affordable treat for the taste buds!

This story is provided by PRSpot. ANI will not be responsible in anyway for the content of this article. (ANI/PRSpot)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)