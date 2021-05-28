Mavenir to deliver cloud-based 5G solutions on AWS

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has announced support for deployments and integration of cloud-native telecom network functions with telco infrastructure solutions on Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS).

Mavenir's collaboration with AWS allows Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to deploy Mavenir's market leading 4G and 5G products and applications with AWS's computing infrastructure, state of the art container deployment and management technologies, and big data analytics services.

The solution is designed to scale and leverages the same tools and technologies offered by AWS to enterprise applications today. These tools are the backbone for visibility and automation for any AWS-based offering and generally referred to as Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).

This translates to offloading some of the telco application business to cloud functions, reducing complexity and putting service providers at par with organizations enjoying cost savings from cloud migrations without losing insight, performance, and control on their networks.

Another key element from this collaboration is the enablement of Private Networks and Edge deployments on AWS, powered by Mavenir's (https://www.mavenir.com/portfolio/mobile-services/digital-enablement-platform) Digital Enablement platform.

With a digital app store for enterprise and various industry 4.0 applications such as IVA, AR/VR, IIoT and Robotics control, Mavenir's (https://www.mavenir.com/portfolio/platforms/ai-analytics) Edge AI application suite is empowering an ecosystem of developers, service providers, partners, and enterprises to create and deploy applications in AWS to power digitalization and industry 4.0 with 5G.

This collaboration also lowers the network deployment time and cost for MNOs and enterprises equally fulfilling use cases of either adding 5G and edge capabilities to an existing network or a greenfield 4G/5G network launch leveraging public clouds.

"The collaboration with Mavenir and AWS allows us to build out our 5G network and messaging platforms in a true cloud-native manner, harnessing the speed and agility that the AWS cloud brings along with Mavenir's expertise in deploying and operating cloud-native network functions," said Sidd Chenumolu, Vice President of Technology Development, DISH.

"Together, we will enable our customers to take full advantage of the potential of 5G, reimagining wireless connectivity and giving our customers the ability to customize their network experience."

"Working with AWS enables us to bring new customer-focused 5G use cases and 5G deployments to the market faster and with unique capabilities to realize true 5G potential," said Bejoy Pankajakshan, Mavenir's Chief Strategy Officer.

"Mavenir's solutions are designed to support full public cloud as well as hybrid cloud deployments."

"We're delighted to collaborate with Mavenir to offer voice and messaging solutions for core network and RAN customers along with AI/ML solutions for orchestration and observability," said Amir Rao, General Manager Telco Solution Portfolio and Tech Alliances, AWS.

"Together, we are providing true cloud native benefits to CSP customers, combining Mavenir's expertise in the NFV market with the global scale of the AWS infrastructure to meet industry challenges of agility, scaling, slicing, and resiliency."

Mavenir's 4G and 5G deployments on AWS provides unique capabilities, including:

1. Integration of Mavenir's cloud-native Open RAN (vDU, vCU-CP, vCU-UP), Converged 4G/5G Packet Core, IMS, and Messaging with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) anywhere supporting AWS Outposts.

2. Use of AWS platform services and tools to deploy and manage cloud native network functions.

3. Options for existing deployments to migrate Mavenir's IMS core, voice, and messaging solutions to Amazon EKS and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) infrastructure.

4. Mavenir's Orchestration and Network Slicing solutions to manage hybrid cloud workloads running on AWS.

5. Adoption of AWS for centrally managed telco workloads on far-edge, network edge and core simultaneously.

6. Deployment of Mavenir's standards compliant observability framework, RIC, NWDAF, AIOps and Analytics platform in AWS to collect the data from various AWS nodes in a centrally managed data lake and process the data using AI/ML for network wide insights and optimization.

7. Integration of Mavenir's telecom adaptation layer (Telco PaaS) as a common open source-based platform adaptation layer designed for telco specific workloads to support various carrier grade requirements on top of Amazon EKS and AWS PaaS functions.

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud.

As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50 per cent of the world's subscribers.

For more information, please visit (https://www.mavenir.com/?_hsmi=129907081 & _hsenc=p2ANqtz--qp5C8UNpeGOaO2_egDSMuFJ7BNJio-cq-4176UC0Nt_EdaZQtE0jWOuKPMz61CL4HryOeFG_oatmaySeKklsfkg0cbhoJpJcKxMlLCZmq2cudPo4)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)