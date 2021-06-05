Melvano to transform Edtech sector with AI-driven coursework

You would like to read
- JEE MAIN 2021 Exams! How to prepare strategically to assure 250+ when there is chance of postponement
- Will NEET 2021 UG Exams Be Postponed! How to prepare yourself to assure 650 + from here
- Big update on CBSE 12th Board exams 2021 cancellation! How to stay focussed on entrance exam preparation along with that?
- Four months to NEET 2021: Here's how to score 650+
- JEE MAIN 2021 [May exam postponement] new exam & registration dates! How to stay focused on preparations amid all?
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI/PNN): COVID-19 pandemic has affected every sector of our society. The prolonged lockdown has broken the traditional education system in India. It has hit a large number of students across the country and left them with no choice but to shift into online platforms.
During the lockdown, when every institute has shut its doors, the demand for online education platforms has witnessed a major hike, and meanwhile, Melvano has ensured a hassle-free affordable learning transition for the JEE and NEET aspirants.
Melvano - an Edtech enterprise was founded in 2018 by Taran Singh to give support to students who are preparing for JEE and NEET. Within this time, they have amassed over two lakh students from all over India and were awarded the Sri Chinmay Deodhar award by IIT Madras for the Innovative Project.
"Post Covid, students are dependent on online learning and they have no other choice. Students & Parents now are adopting the benefit of online learning over traditional coaching that lacks personalization. We aim to guide, push and motivate students to continue their preparation for exams," said Taran.
Melvano has been designed to offer students all the necessary elements that are missing in the regular classroom. This India-based Edtech platform has developed its application with the help of artificial intelligence that creates personalized coursework for the users and helps them to reduce spending time on preparation by 52 percent. The AI also works to identify learner's strengths and weaknesses based on their performances.
Melvano believes that every student has their own learning style. Hence, it has launched preparatory tools like Foundation courses, Crash courses, Test series, and Personal mentoring. Students can improve their problem-solving skills with the help of Foundation courses & Crash courses. The foremost feature of Melvano is each user gets their personal mentor who guides them throughout the course, monitors their performances, and rigorously trains them to crack the exam with a good score.
"Our crash courses are proven to improve students' test scores by 41 per cent on average. With just word of mouth, we have doubled our user base in the last six months. Also, Students need to have a will to study; they have access to unlimited practice questions, model test papers, and guidance from Ex IIT alumnus," Taran added.
Over 10 Melvano students, scored 99 percentile and above in JEE Mains 2021. Deepak Nanda, the student who became the topper has scored 99.891 percentile while other students Subhransu Nayak, Pulkit Gupta, Ankit Sankhyan, and Abhignan Chandra scored above 99 percentile.
Taran Singh, the Founder and CEO of Melvano, and an IIT Madras alumnus, has announced a 100 percent waiver program to help more students in this time of the pandemic, for JEE and NEET aspirants who belong to low-income families and also for those students who have lost an earning member of the family to Covid-19.
Students can easily avail this opportunity by filling up a simple form on the Melvano app and they'll be notified about their eligibility by the team. Melvano also has planned to start a fundraiser on Milaap for their campaign to support the needy students.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor