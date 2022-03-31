Model and actor, Aanimesh Sood launches his talk-show 'Spill It With Sood' with prominent celebrities

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/SRV): Model and actor, Aanimesh Sood turns host with the launch of his talk-show 'Spill It With Sood' featuring prominent personalities and celebrities. Slated to go live in the last weeks of April, the show will showcase unknown stories, insights and unshared experiences of celebrities, cricketers, chefs and other professionals from various fields who would be featured as guests. The show will be available on Youtube.

'Spill It With Sood' will all be about exciting stories, a lot of entertainment and some great lifestyle content. Further, it also comes with a golden opportunity for the viewers to be a part of the talk show. They can simply tag the show in their videos using #spillitwithsood and #spillitwithsoodshow on Facebook and get a chance to be featured on 'Spill It With Sood'.

Talking about the launch of the talk show, Aanimesh Sood, Host and Creator, Spill It With Sood said, "Talk-shows are a perfect platform for celebrities/ guests and audiences to connect. I believe this is an incredible opportunity to conduct live interviews with a dash of humour and entertainment with some of our favourite personalities and know their life journeys. Through this show, I hope we can address a variety of topics and build a strong audience connect."

Aanimesh Sood is great at observing things and giving a whole new perspective to them. He is a keen explorer of different genres of content. His experimental nature has fueled the idea for 'Spill It With Sood'. Aanimesh and the whole team of 'Spill It With Sood' have worked relentlessly to set up the show and reach people through the great platform.

Talk shows these days have become a way to get to know celebrities and other guests, up close and personal. The candid interactions between the host and the guest reveal a different and fun side for the audience to enjoy. It also helps celebrities and other professionals to connect with their audience well and the other way round.

