MOPP Foods enters meals market with Mealy

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Online food delivery startup MOPP Foods which operates popular brand "Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas" adds another feather to its cap with a new brand "Mealy - Your Everyday Meals".

Rajma Rice, Chole Rice, Kadhi Pakoda Rice, Yellow Dal Rice, Paneer Tikka Masala Rice, Egg Curry Rice, Mutton Curry Rice and Butter Chicken Rice are some of the menu highlights. Combos are also available with homely tawa parathas.

Focus of the new brand is to serve wholesome meals made with high quality ingredients prepared in MOPP's best in class hygienic kitchens and served at pocket friendly prices. With its range of comfort food meals made with homely recipes and taste, menu is designed to be your everyday meal choice, which aptly fits the brand tag line "Your Everyday Meal". Meals are served either with home style tawa parathas or as rice bowls starting at Rs 99 only.

"COVID 19 has affected disposable income available with masses and people are looking for economical alternatives to everything in life including daily meals. We see daily meals market getting great impetus as the economy recovers from the effect of a long lockdown. Mealy is our offering that caters to this opportunity with its daily comfort meals," says Geetika Anand Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, MOPP Foods Pvt Ltd. "Meals from Mealy tastes like homemade food, are light on stomach & pocket and replace daily cooking hassles," she added.

Mealy will also be available in a subscription model wherein a customer can pre-book meals on a monthly basis which will be delivered to the doorstep. Meals is a huge market in India with brands like Box8 and Rebel Foods (now Eat Sure) building high value startups in this segment. Mealy is an attempt to tap this opportunity and create a national brand. Currently delivering across Gurgaon via Zomato, Swiggy and direct orders, the brand will also be launched from multiple locations in Delhi and Noida in Q1 2021.

