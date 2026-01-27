VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27: Garuda Aerospace successfully hosted a high-level delegation from the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, as part of the Industrial & Demonstration Tour (IDT) under the 81st Staff Course at its Operations Centre in Thalambur, Chennai. This marked the fourth occasion Garuda Aerospace has hosted officers from DSSC, underscoring the long-standing and growing engagement between India's premier tri-services institution and the indigenous drone manufacturing ecosystem. The visiting delegation comprised 90 senior officers, including officers from the Indian Armed Forces representing all three services. The IDT offered participants first-hand exposure to India's rapidly evolving defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, with a special focus on indigenously designed and developed unmanned aerial systems and their relevance to modern warfare, surveillance, logistics, agriculture, and disaster response.

The programme began with a formal welcome and agenda briefing, followed by a tour of Garuda Aerospace's facility, manufacturing unit, and the Garuda Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO). The delegation also witnessed live demonstrations of indigenous platforms such as the Droni Drone, Jawan Drone, Garuda 250, Kisan Drone, and Delivery Drone, showcasing diverse operational and civilian applications. Addressing the delegation, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said, "My wife Rithika and I have always wanted to serve the nation in every way possible. Garuda's vision is deeply rooted in the spirit of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Hind.' We are committed to building world-class, indigenous drone technologies that strengthen national security, empower our farmers, and contribute meaningfully to India's self-reliance. Hosting officers from DSSC is a matter of pride for us and reaffirms the strong and growing bond between the Armed Forces and India's private defence industry."

The visit left a strong impression on the officers, who appreciated the scale, maturity, and technological depth of India's indigenous drone manufacturing capabilities. The interaction provided valuable insights into how home-grown unmanned systems can support national security objectives, enhance operational preparedness, and contribute to self-reliance in critical defence technologies. Many officers noted that the exposure helped bridge the gap between operational requirements and industry-led innovation. The visit concluded with a detailed presentation on Garuda Aerospace's journey, technology roadmap, and indigenisation efforts, followed by an interactive Q & A session. Garuda Aerospace and DSSC exchanged mementoes as a token of mutual gratitude and goodwill, and a group photograph marked the formal close of the programme. Garuda Aerospace reiterated its commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat, strengthening industry-military collaboration, and contributing to future-ready indigenous defence capabilities.

