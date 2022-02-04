Much-needed Maldivian Honeymoon - post-Omicron

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/PNN): With the arrival of the omicron variant, the pandemic roller-coaster ride resumes, but now that the omicron has reached a new low, we may all breathe a sigh of relief.

With this, tourism also has rebounded. Traveling to explore new destinations has now begun with utmost care and caution.

Travel is no more just a distant dream. We are considering our travel by doing a thorough research and being mindful of the entire situation and health precautions. Thus, we zero down to those destinations, which are safe in terms of Omicron and Covid, and not far from our country, and yet, offer a refreshing and rejuvenating holiday.

The destination that ticked all the boxes is the Maldives. After doing the due diligence around the Maldives, the vital factor that mattered the most - was how each island of Maldives is isolated, wherein most islands have just one hotel each. Thus - the Maldives, it is for the much-awaited getaway!

The Maldives is apt for Honeymooners - wherein the couple can have all the time to themselves - without following a set trip routine or tick all the sightseeing places. Some of the off-beat experiences in the Maldives that honeymooners should not miss are as follows:

Dine under the stars

Do not miss the chance to have a candlelight dinner under the twinkling stars with the calm, soothing sound of the waves as the background music, and in the company of your beloved.

Indulge in couple spa therapies

Complete relaxation with spa therapies next to your partner, overlooking the grand Indian Ocean, is an experience not to be missed during your Maldives Tour.

Beachside Cinema

Imagine snuggling with your partner while watching a romantic movie on the beach, having your favorite meal with the sound waves of the ocean as the backdrop. Watching a movie in such a gorgeous location will be an experience to cherish.

Take a Stroll on the glowing beach

During your Maldivian stay, take a romantic stroll with your loved one on Vaadhoo Island. Watch the bioluminescence - with glowing carpet below your feet, twinkling stars above you, with a mild ocean breeze creates the perfect moment to sink in during your Maldivian Honeymoon.

A Romantic Date at Underwater Sea Restaurant

You would have had many romantic dates at several restaurants in town, but experiencing a romantic date at an underwater sea restaurant while viewing fishes, turtles, stingrays, and other marine life swimming all around you - is altogether a different experience.

After planning the destination and various experiences during your holiday - the next vital aspect, to work upon is the accommodation. An overwater villa or an accommodation option above water or next to the beach is what would be the best for honeymooners. But, choosing a resort can be a tricky one. Due to the pandemic, many resorts offer lucrative packages to lure customers. It could lead to even greater confusion about which one to choose. Worry not; seek assistance and advice from our hotel experts to create your customized (https://www.flamingotravels.co.in/international-tour-packages/maldives-holiday-tour-packages) Maldives tour package.

The ideal time to visit the Maldives is right now. There is never a bad moment to travel to this country. The weather in this country is warm all year round, wherein now - the time between Novembers to April is the best time to visit the Maldives. The temperatures generally range between 25 to 31 degrees Celsius. There may be unpredictable showers, mornings warm and sunny, humid air, and cool sea breeze during the evenings. In March - April, the ocean is quite calm, thus making it favorable for water sports.

With the visa-on-arrival for Indians - Maldives Tourism has been promoting the destination that enables Indians to plan their travel without any hassles with all the safety and hygiene protocols followed stringently. Planning a Maldives honeymoon, these all and a few more things need to be considered, for which destination experts at (https://www.flamingotravels.co.in/international-tour-packages/maldives-holiday-tour-packages) Flamingo Transworld will guide you.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)