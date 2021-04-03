Nalin Singh to release his new movie "Kela Hobe"

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nalin Singh, a renowned film director is wholly prepared to release his new film "Kela Hobe".
His upcoming new film is inspired by the famous phrase of West Bengal's CM Mamta Banerjee Khela Hobe. Even before the release of this movie and the political phrase resemblance the movie title has already grabbed the attention of the audiences.
Director Nalin Singh is a Delhi-based Writer, Actor, and Director. He has been an eminent filmmaker and has been in the communication industry for over 15 years. His latest movie Indradhanush, The Grey Shades of Love has proven to be a super hit successful film running on all the major OTT platforms.
Nalin Singh the prominent filmmaker of Delhi has made a film named "Gandhi to Hitler", which was screened at the Berlin Film festival and Cannes film festival and was released worldwide in different languages. Another film named "My Virgin Diary" was also another hit that had broken all records of distribution in the Indian OTT Platforms.
"The movie promises a good content and has all the good spices to keep the audience engaged. I would not like to divulge the plot of the movie before its release but the movie is inspired by the famous phrase Khela Hobe. I am all excited and enthralled for the release of this movie," said Nalin Singh, Director, on the making of his upcoming venture.
He is eminently known for providing good content and has his fan following. He has also acted in a Hollywood film.
