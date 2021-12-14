Netflix starrer Aranyak features Sartaaj Kakkar alongside Raveena Tandon

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/ATK): Recently launched series Aranyak is receiving immense love from the audiences owing to its strong narrative and impeccable story.

Released worldwide on December 10, 2021 only on Netflix, Aranyak is a thriller mystery series of an uncanny crime under the banner of Roy Kapoor Films.

Actor Sartaaj Kakkar can be seen sharing screen alongside Raveena Tandon and Ashutosh Rana. He is seen playing the role of Raveena's son who is a responsible brother and goes to any extent just to protect his sister. Directed by Vinay Waikul, 'Aranyak' stars Raveena Tandon as the police station head of a small town whose seeming idyllic and slow pace of life is disrupted by a horrific crime.

Sartaaj Kakkar who is seen playing the role of Raveena's son expressed how Raveena Tandon was extremely supportive during the shoots to comfort him. Also, Ashutosh Rana who plays the role of his grandfather in the series was like a mentor throughout the shoots and he loved working with both the dignitaries.

The latter became a household name after some blockbuster hits and powerful roles. Sartaaj Kakkar began his career in Bollywood with 'Big Daddy.' He played a major role in the award winning short film "The School Bag" starring Rasika Duggal which was based on Peshawar School attack and won innumerable accolades for the same. In the same year, Sartaaj worked alongside Varun Dhawan in the film "Judwa 2." He also worked in "Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota" directed by Vasan Bala under the banner RSVP movies. But his most popular role was seen in the 'Junior Tiger' in Bollywood after enacting as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's son in 'Tiger Zinda Hai.' His endearing act in the movie with the wolf is a memorable scene and still a hit amongst children. Sartaaj is a versatile actor and has continued to depict the same in his choice of roles and characters.

The series is winning hearts worldwide. Catch the newly released series to demystify the mystery.

Follow Sartaaj Kakkar On Instagram - (https://www.instagram.com/iamsartaajrk)

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)