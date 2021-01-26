NIEM's Event Management course under Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla going strength to strength

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI/Digpu): Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, the founder dean of NIEM, an institute of event management, is often called the father of event management in India. He is a multi-faceted personality, whose love for teaching led to a course in event management.
Dr Bhiwandiwalla started teaching career in Narsee Monjee College, with M.Com, DMS, DHE, PhD (Mumbai) and PhD (USA) under his belt.
At Narsee Monjee College, he would get involved in events as a professor in charge of cultural activities and would volunteer for several national-level events. During his stint there, he started a student-based event company, EKTA, which organised mega-events like Dandiyas with famous names like Falguni Pathak, inter-collegiate youth festivals, pageants, sports events, parties and the management training programs.
This love for teaching and events gave him the idea to research, and he formed the first of its kind event course and perhaps Asia's first event institute NIEM that gave a great fillip to event management as a career and even to the event industry.
This fact finds a mention in the Limca Book of Records, and Dr Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla was even given a Rashtriya Ekta Award.
He has written several books on event management and had been a visiting faculty at various management institutes. He spoke at events on All India Radio, CII among other forums. He was declared as Man of the Year 2019 by Times Pune, and is on the advisory board of Symbiosis Distance Learning Centre and MIT World Peace University.
