NTV Chairman T.N. Chowdhary's TV initiative repositions India's National Anthem among youngsters

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/GIPR): India celebrated its 75th Independence Day in August last year and around the same time, social media sites, including Whatsapp, presented a mesmerizing sight of a 13-year-old Iranian girl, Tara Ghahremani playing "Jana Gana Mana" on santoor.
The beautiful rendition of India's national anthem was also shared on Twitter by the Indian Embassy in Iran while the move filled every Indian's heart with pride and patriotism. In addition to that, Tara's video once again brought into focus the national anthem, which is adopted from the Bengali song "Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata", originally composed by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.
First published in the Bengali journal "Tattwabodhini Patrika" in 1905, the national anthem has also been found at the centre of public discourse repeatedly in recent years, sometimes not for a tasteful reason. However, Telugu media Moghul, Narendra Chowdary Tummala, took it upon himself to restore the pride of the national anthem and revive its significance among the younger generation.
He is the Founder-Chairman of NTV, a Telugu news channel, which has been telecasting a special tagline on the national anthem - "Mana Desam - Mana Geetham" (My Nation, My Song) frequently. Last year, Narendra Chowdary has promoted awareness about the national anthem through the "Mana Desam - Mana Geetham" campaign on NTV.
The program was telecasted with the humongous effort of making 50,000 people, in different places, sang the national anthem together, at the same time. So far, this special campaign was also seen participation from leading personalities of Andhra Pradesh, including former Governors and former Chief Ministers.
Chowdhary wants to carry forward this program in the media and also involve school children in this noble initiative so that patriotic thoughts are encouraged in the younger generation.
This story is provided by GIPR.
