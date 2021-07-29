OctaFX celebrates ten years in business

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): In 2021, global broker OctaFX celebrates its tenth anniversary.
There is no denying that this Forex player is already a seasoned veteran and industry leader in many regions, successfully competing with both local and global companies.
Such a milestone in a company's life is an excellent occasion to look back on its key achievements, so that's what OctaFX has done, presenting us their ten significant results for ten years of operation.
Here is what has been shared with the public:
7.5 million Forex trading accounts opened;
230,000 Trade and Win gifts delivered;
Over 520,000 followers on social media
43 Forex industry awards received
Over 100 countries with happy OctaFX clients
500 million trades executed on the platform since the beginning
More than 40 charity initiatives launched within Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy
5,500,000 clients' questions answered in person
1,300 educational webinars on Finance, Investment, and Forex
More than 4,600 active IB partners from all over the world.
These numbers show not only the broker's success but also the impact of its diversified activities on local communities, especially within the social dimension.
In the foreseeable future, we can expect the expansion of the global broker's activities in many directions both on global and regional levels.
(https://hi.octafx.com/?utm_source=cision & utm_medium=pr & utm_campaign=mohit) OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts globally.
OctaFX has won more than 40 awards since its foundation, including the 'Best ECN Broker 2020' award from World Finance and more recently the 2021 'Best Forex Broker Asia' award and the 2020 'Most Transparent Broker' award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively. The company is well-known for its social and charity activities.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
