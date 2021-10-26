Oddinary wins second time in a row - India's Best Brand Design Agency and Best Design Project

You would like to read
- Top best astrologer near you, Dr Vinay Bajrangi
- Tredence announces the launch of Tredence Studio, a proprietary enterprise innovation platform
- The Duo of Paras Chopra & Vinay Gupta drops their New Punjabi Song - Tu Meri Jaan Hai
- How pandemic motivated Digital Marketing Expert and Business Consultant Vinay Hankare to re-launch dying businesses
- TerraPay strengthens its leadership, on boards Vinay Trivedi as Global Head of HR and Administration
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The recently concluded 'The Design India Show' awarded Oddinary with India's Best Brand Design Studio Award along with India's Best Design Project 2021 for the second time in a row, in recognition of its stellar work in the field of packaging and design.
Speaking about the award, Vinay Thakker - Founder and CEO, Oddinary Brand Strategy and Design, said, "The major challenge for us at Oddinary was to continue producing high-quality design solutions in crunched timelines for Covid-response projects while adapting to the new norms of working. It is very encouraging for the team to not just see businesses that we have partnered with show profitability, but also to gain recognition for these projects from a global jury. Design and packaging is a very important and often under-utilised armour that 100% of the consumers of a brand are exposed to."
Headquartered in Mumbai, Oddinary has worked with over 70 brands, across more than 24 countries including key accounts like Hershey's, Kellogg's, Flipkart, Unilever, Abbott, Marico, etc. Rendering services such as Brand Strategy, Branding, Packaging, and Shopper Marketing. Oddinary has garnered numerous other prestigious awards across the world, making them one of India's truly Global Design and Creative Agency.
Initiated in 2015, "India's Best Design Awards" are the first to recognise Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparency. They recognise agencies in multiple categories including Best Brand Design, Spatial Design, Graphic Design, Digital Design. The theme of the award this time was 'Unmute' and focussed on how we are getting back to a changed world. Vinay Thakker, the CEO of Oddinary was also a part of the panel along with other business and design leaders to discuss and present their views on 'Unmuting' now.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor