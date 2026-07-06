PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Omnigel, Cipla Health's leading pain relief brand, has announced the launch of Omnigel Maxstrong, its latest offering in the pain relief segment. The new variant is built for individuals whose active routines often lead to repeated muscle and joint discomfort. Marks its entry into the 2% diclofenac category to address recurring pain with long-lasting relief.

The launch marks Omnigel's entry into the evolving 2% diclofenac category, which is increasingly being adopted across the industry as an advanced formulation for pain management.

Omnigel Maxstrong is designed for individuals who deal with muscle and joint pain more often than usual, especially as part of active, everyday routines. The formulation is aimed at providing 5X Action and long-lasting relief, making it easier to go about daily activities with consistency.