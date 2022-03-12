One Step Global's "Global Education Conclave 2022" themed "Employability" to commence soon

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI/PNN): The 'Global Education Conclave', the yearly edition of a series of sessions from the higher education space, is going to be held on March 15 and 16, 2022. An initiative by 'One Step Global' this year the event would focus on employability.

The two-day conclave will be held virtually on TOEFL's Facebook platform and will include a variety of sessions on the changing future of work and how international students need to be equipped with the skills and experience to succeed.

International universities such as University of Macquarie, Nottingham Trent University, Dublin City University, University of New South Wales, University of Sussex, Loughborough University, State University of New York, University of Arizona and many more along with Government bodies like Austrade and Enterprise Ireland and corporations like Unilever ETS have already registered for the event.

Prominent speakers and representatives from the above universities and corporates would drive sessions that would focus on international employability trends from countries like the United Kingdom, United States of America, Ireland, Australia, and Europe (Germany and Finland), most employable sectors, career support/latest initiatives provided to international students by the individual participating universities, and insights or statistics on employability from the previous batches.

Aritra Ghosal, Founder and Director of OneStep Global, said, "The conclave's goal is to provide international students with career support from our partner universities, latest insights from the HigherEd industry, as well as to discuss the most employable sectors and new university/government initiatives to make international students more employable. Last year's event was a huge success, with over 40 distinguished speakers and thousands of registrations from all over the world, and I am confident that this year's event will be just as successful."

"ETS's TOEFL program has witnessed the powerful impact of international education and the opportunities it affords to students globally, both in the classroom and beyond," said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program at ETS. "We are looking forward to this year's Global Education Conclave 2022. We encourage students to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from educators, business leaders and changemakers from around the world who will share their insights and perspectives on topics that can help them make decisions about their educational journeys."

The Global Education Conclave 2022 aims to function as an employability guide for international students. These sessions covered during the event will help the students to make more job-relevant decisions about their education. Don't miss this amazing opportunity, to register please register at (https://onestep.global/events/global-education-conclave2022/)

OneStep Global is a market entry firm specialised in the higher education sector. We help Universities, academic service providers and government organisations to grow their footprint across Asia. Our solutions range from market entry advice to strategy design, logistics support to in-country representation. Our deep market knowledge comes from years of experience, strong relationships with key stakeholders, student behaviour analysis and the connect with the on-ground realities.

