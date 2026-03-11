VMPL New Delhi [India], March 11: Orientbell Tiles, a leading Indian manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles, has partnered with Traqo to revolutionize its in-plant logistics and bay management operations. This collaboration introduces advanced digital visibility and automation, streamlining vehicle movements, dispatch processes, and overall plant efficiency--ultimately enhancing operational smoothness, transporter performance tracking, and customer satisfaction at scale. Customer Company Overview Orientbell Tiles is one of India's premier manufacturers of high-quality ceramic and vitrified tiles backed by quality certifications and modern manufacturing processes, offering over 4,000 designs for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Products are sold through a widespread network of channel partners, retailers, and company-owned showrooms across India. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh), Hoskote (Karnataka), and Dora (Gujarat) along with multiple Joint-Ventures with Tile Manufacturer at Morbi, Gujarat, with a substantial annual production capacity. Recognized for quality and innovation with various ISO and ISI certifications. Its products reach customers nationwide through a vast network of offline stores and online channels, supported by exports to international markets.

"Before Traqo, we faced significant visibility gaps in vehicle placement, transporter performance, loading operations, and timely deliveries, which impacted finance reconciliation and end-customer satisfaction, Traqo stood out among vendors by providing detailed tracking of every step from gate entry and loading times to unloading and document handover enabling smoother operations and better decision-making," -Manish Singh, AGM-Account & Finance at Orientbell. Current Rollout - End-to-end in-plant logistics and bay management deployed at key facilities, including the Sikandrabad plant, delivering complete visibility from vehicle gate-in to final gate-out. - Manages high-volume operations: over 40,000 sales orders (including stock transfers), 19,000+ indents, 16,000+ purchase orders, and 49,000+ sales invoices digitized for seamless automation and reconciliation.

- Streamlines dispatch with 30,000+ gate passes generated and an average of 2,500+ monthly dispatches processed. - Features structured stage tracking (gate-in, weighbridge capture, loading, quality clearance, gate-out), automated weighbridge integrations for error-free weight validation, and embedded quality checks. - Live monitoring screens in warehouses and control rooms provide real-time insights into vehicle movements, bay utilization, turnaround times, and exception handling--turning traditional yard operations into a data-driven system. "We are thrilled to partner with Orientbell, a leader in the tiles industry known for its scale and innovation. Their adoption of our platform demonstrates the power of neutral, no-code logistics digitization in driving efficiency for large manufacturers. This rollout at their plants marks a strong step forward, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration to support their growing logistics needs across operations."

-Ashish Pimpre, Product Engineer at Traqo About the Customer Company Founded in 1977 and headquartered in New Delhi, Orient Bell Limited has grown over 48 years into one of India's leading tile manufacturers, specializing in ceramic and vitrified tiles with a focus on innovation and quality. Operating multiple state-of-the-art plants and boasting a wide distribution network across India plus exports, the company is publicly listed (NSE: ORIENTBELL) and recognized for setting industry benchmarks. Visit https://www.orientbell.com/ About Traqo Traqo is an IIT-IIM backed startup transforming logistics with its unified platform. As a complete freight booking-to-billing platform and digital command center, Traqo connects shippers, transporters, manufacturers, and logistics providers on one neutral, no-code SaaS ecosystem covering full-truckload, part-truckload, and container movements. Using SIM-based tracking, APIs, and automation (no hardware needed), it delivers end-to-end visibility across road, rail, and ocean freight.

Mukesh Deogune, CEO & Co-Founder - "We're starting with full truckload, part truckload, and EXIM logistics but the destination is the entire global logistics ecosystem. Manufacturers deserve one platform for every logistics need, not a patchwork of solutions. We're building that platform: geography-agnostic, AI-native, and flexible enough to bring every piece of the supply chain under one roof." Visit https://www.traqo.io/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)