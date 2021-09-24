Oxford Business Group delivers 2X faster support with Hiver

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oxford Business Group, which specializes in gathering business intelligence on emerging markets around the world, adopted Hiver - the world's first helpdesk built for Google Workspace - and substantially improved its customer support team's efficiency.

Hiver helps the team manage email conversations efficiently by centralizing their email workflows and assigning support queries effortlessly. From managing queries and responding to emails, prioritising requests based on urgency, to managing workload and monitoring agent performance, Hiver has made operational functioning smooth and time efficient.

Oxford Business Group employs seasoned market analysts to study changing economic landscapes and produces comprehensive reports on various sectors, including banking, capital markets, and transportation. Given the extensive groundwork needed for research, Oxford Business Group deploys 30 to 35 field teams across 4 continents: Africa, Latin America, Middle East and Asia. Members of the fieldwork in sync with the central team, and constantly reach out to them for assistance.

Needless to say, email plays a significant role at Oxford Business Group in bridging the gap and ensuring prompt communication across teams.

Before Hiver, Oxford Business Group was using Microsoft Outlook to manage the influx of emails. However, it was difficult to monitor if email requests were being attended to on time. They also tried a ticketing platform to manage queries but that didn't solve the purpose, as with the continual back and forth between tools, assisting those on the field became tiresome and confusing.

The team finally decided to implement Hiver and started to notice great ease in managing support interactions.

Today, Hiver has changed the way teams at Oxford Business Group collaborate internally. The customer service team is able to assign emails to team members without the hassle of CCs or forwards. Team members easily loop in their colleagues and add context to queries, making the overall work process time efficient and clutter-free. By making it easy to respond to requests, Hiver has helped them improve the average first response time by 60%.

Using Hiver, the Team Leads gain end-to-end visibility into every team member's workload. With the 'Team View' feature, they get a detailed account of what every support representative is working on and this helps them distribute work evenly. Owing to effective workload distribution and quick internal collaboration, the average resolution time has reduced by 50%.

Christian Sibayan, Manager, Field Operations and Systems, Oxford Business Group, said, "What's really awesome about Hiver is that it works out of Gmail. So, the UI is very familiar and that's made it easy for my team to get used to it. Hiver is a very friendly tool. Assigning and composing emails is straightforward. And it does away with the complexities of a ticketing system. After I started using Hiver, it became very easy to monitor my team's performance. I also like the fact that you can easily export reports in just a few clicks. Everything about it (Hiver) is so simple."

The team has also improved its overall efficiency. After installing Hiver in March 2019, the SLA completion rate of the field operations team has hit 100%.

Niraj Ranjan Rout, Co-founder and CEO of Hiver, said, "Efficient communication and collaboration is the biggest challenge for distributed teams. Managing a globally distributed team is an unfeasible task if you don't have the right remote work tools. We are glad that Hiver has helped Oxford Business Group streamline communications across teams, elevating their team's efficiency and helping them deliver remarkable customer experiences consistently."

Hiver is the world's first helpdesk built for Google Workspace. It helps teams across the organization collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@, support@.

To know more, please visit (https://hiverhq.com/?utm_medium=pr & utm_source=prweb & utm_campaign=survey).

