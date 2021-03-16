Panacea Infosec named 21st fastest growing tech company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading Cyber Security Consulting and Auditing firm, Panacea Infosec is a proud recipient of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020 award.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020 compiled by Deloitte, ranks firms based on their revenue growth over the last three years. Panacea has been placed 21st in its debut appearance on the list and becomes the fastest-growing cybersecurity audit firm in India with an average growth rate is 245 per cent in the last three years.

Panacea Infosec is the leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps private and public sector organizations fight threats and effectively manage risk. Panacea Infosec is also a part of the prestigious SWIFT (Belgium) Customer Security Program as one of the listed auditors which differentiates Panacea Infosec from other conventional security firms in India.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising India's fastest-growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from the internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognises the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology," Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, DTTILLP. "With its 245 per cent growth rate over three years, Panacea Infosec has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment."

Founded in 2012, Panacea Infosec has grown from its initial office in Delhi with a handful of clients, Panacea Infosec has come a long way to establish itself as a pioneer in the Cyber Security Audit sector across the globe. The flawless track record of the company with over 400 clients in more than 45 countries speaks volumes of expertise, quality of work, and commitment towards data security.

Panacea Infosec Founder and CEO Ajay Kaushik Credits the team effort and said, "Panacea Infosec is privileged to receive this recognition by Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020 as one of India's fastest-growing technology companies in India. Our growth is a testament to the enormous support and hard work of Panacea Infosec's entire team. It also demonstrates the importance of payment data security for Banking and Finance, Payment Gateways, Wallets, & Payment Processors, Telecom, IT & ITeS, BPO & KPO, eCommerce & Retail Merchant and Travel & hospitality industry."

