Paras Dairy digitally integrating, empowering dairy farmers with mooPay

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): VRS Foods Ltd, one of the leading dairies in India with end to end focus on farmers and customers and market preferred dairy products under the brand of "Paras", has collaborated with a tech startup and World Economic Forum's technology pioneer 'Stellapps' for their first of its kind fully automated user-friendly Digital Direct Farmers Payment Application "mooPay" in two different milk shed zones of VRS Foods Ltd. - Kanpur Dehat District of Uttar Pradesh, and Malanpur district of Madhya Pradesh in the presence of the Managing Director/Director - Operation(s), Narender Nagar, under whose visionary leadership this project has been executed.

Going ahead with Values created by Ch Ved Ram and Sons, the great visionary and founder promoter of the company, with the vision of its value-added embedded fintech services program for dairies and dairy farmers, and stepping on the platform paved by Modi Govt. with a commitment to enhancing farmer's income through improvisation in Farmer Input services.

Narendra Nagar, CMD, VRS Foods said, "Paras for years has been trying to achieve a direct relationship with Farmers. we have invested a lot of capital in making the procurement process transparent and help Dairy farmers to increase their income. This new effort will give us new energy to give farmers and our esteemed customers, a better service.

I hope we can make full use of the IoT technology from Stellapps and work in co-operation. This new step will also make us contribute in the Government effort to help the farmer increase his income because the technology provides a window to record farmer income and his activities."

Stellapps' Direct Farmer Payment fintech solution mooPay, the service provider to VRS Foods Ltd in three states - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, acts as a payment gateway for dairies to make payments with the click of a single button to every registered farmer in a matter of seconds, completely removing the risks and costs of transferring money to thousands of farmers in hundreds of villages.

The mooPay FinTech solution will bring transparency and cost savings due to the digitization of the milk value chain and enable financial inclusion of farmers. It is a big step towards realizing the company vision of converting milk into a 'real time' currency for smallholder farmers, to help them through stressful situations. The initiative will initially cover 900 villages in 3 states and will directly benefit 20000 farmers and later initiative will cover 5000 villages benefiting 100000 farmers.

Rahul Mallick, CEO-FinTech & Value Added Services, Stellapps, "Financial Inclusion of farmers will be crucial to boosting farmer income. Enabling direct digital payments to farmer bank accounts not only helps improve financial inclusion and economic empowerment of farmers but also facilitates the design and delivery of innovative data-based farmer beneficiary programs."

Stellapps mooPay system enables an automated digital payment solution that helps the dairy officials to transfer the milk payments digitally to member farmers from the dairies existing bank account to that of the farmers saving bank account. mooPay systems will automatically fetch milk payment data from the IoT devices deployed at every village level Solar/Green Energy supported Automated milk collection Units/centers which capture the real-time milk pouring of every farmer in Both shifts during Milking Operations in Villages.

Paras' history reflects back to 1960 when the procurement of milk started with 60 liters of milk. The only fundamental that worked right from day one is the quality, which got reinforced everyday of progress. Ch. Ved Ram, the founder, and promoter of our company is one of the connoisseurs in the dairy farm industry. Ved Ram & Sons started as our partnership company in April 1986.

Our first unit was established in 1987 under the company's name VRS Foods Limited and since then it's in tandem with the rapidly changing technology, production units are well armed with the latest equipment. These facilities enable us to cater to the needs of our clients by selling over 2,50,000 liters of milk per day in Delhi Metro. Milk gets its unique, great taste from dedication to monitoring quality, special care, and attention to detail in the processing and packaging steps of production. Through our careful processing and packaging, we have been able to retain the great taste.

Stellapps is a farm-to-consumer dairy digitization service provider, improving productivity, quality and ensuring end-to-end traceability across the dairy supply chain. It leverages advanced analytics and artificial intelligence through its full-stack IoT platform to enable dairy ecosystem partnerships with financial & insurance institutions, veterinary services, cattle nutrition providers, etc. to drive significant value for smallholder farmers and all stakeholders in the dairy value chain.

Through its customer-base which includes all major private & co-operative dairies, Stellapps currently digitizes over 11 million liters of milk worth USD 3.4 million each day and directly impacts 2 million dairy farmers in over 32,000 Indian villages across 15 states.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)