NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: PayU, one of India's leading digital payments and financial services providers, and GoKwik, the category leader in checkout optimization and conversion for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, today announced a strategic partnership to launch India's first Integrated Conversion-to-Completion stack. The collaboration is designed to directly address the 'silent revenue killer' faced by D2C brands: the significant leakage caused by checkout drop-offs, payment failures, and conversion inefficiencies in the final moments of purchase. As India's D2C sector matures, merchants are demanding end-to-end reliability. This partnership introduces an integrated commerce layer that combines GoKwik's conversion intelligence with PayU's robust, scalable payments infrastructure, moving D2C brands beyond fragmented solutions to solve these challenges at scale.

"Across the D2C ecosystem, the demand from founders is clear: they need integrated solutions that solve for payment reliability and checkout conversion in one cohesive layer. This isn't a hypothetical challenge; it's a measurable drain on potential revenue", Vineet Sethi, Chief Growth and Marketing officer, PayU. The coming together of PayU's deep payments expertise and GoKwik's category-leading conversion intelligence is a direct response to this merchant need. It's about creating the kind of continuous, high-success experience that is non-negotiable for any brand aiming to move from early traction to major scale". "GoKwik has set the industry standard for D2C conversion and checkout optimization. Our partnership with PayU is a strategic and natural evolution of that commitment", said Chirag Taneja, CEO - GoKwik. "By tightly integrating our intelligence with PayU's robust payments infrastructure, we are extending the impact of our platform to ensure a seamless, high-success-rate payments experience. This is about delivering the final, critical piece of the puzzle, enabling our merchants to unlock the next level of growth with total confidence and zero friction."

"I'm incredibly excited about this partnership in action. With GoKwik and PayU both now a seamless part of our commerce journey, the difference has been immediate and quantifiable," says Ganesh Sonawane, Founder - Frido. "GoKwik's conversion intelligence gets customers ready, and PayU's reliability ensures they complete the transaction without friction. Since integrating this stack, we have seen an encouraging conversion lift and a massive boost in transaction success rates. This is the integrated solution the D2C market needed to move from great growth to sustainable scale". For D2C merchants, this collaboration signifies the shift away from fragmented point solutions. It delivers a truly cohesive commerce experience, drastically reducing checkout-to-payment drop-offs and improving success rates; allowing brands to shift their focus from operational complexity to pure growth. This integrated approach is key to simplifying the commerce stack and supporting the sustainable scaling of the next generation of digital-first Indian brands.

The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to India's D2C ecosystem, which continues to drive innovation, employment, and digital adoption across the country. By building solutions designed specifically for the realities of D2C commerce, PayU and GoKwik aim to empower the next generation of digital-first Indian brands. About PayU PayU, India's leading diversified fintech platform with Prosus as an investor, operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital financial services needs of customers (merchants, banks, and consumers). PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 4.5 lakhs+ businesses, including India's leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 100+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, pay-later, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It's a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

About GoKwik GoKwik is an e-commerce enablement platform on a mission to democratize the shopping experience by helping 15000+ brands scale with higher conversion, lower RTO and higher conversations. With a network of over 200+ million shoppers, GoKwik offers full-stack solutions across the funnel, enabling brands to provide a seamless, lightning-fast shopping experience to their customers.