Play Hunter Game's 'Match It' with help from your voice and win a Google Pixel 4a

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an endeavour to support healthy mindsets during the ongoing pandemic and engaging people in quarantine and under lockdown, Hunter Games, founded by ex-Paytm CXOs, Dushyant Saraswat, Shaunak Naik & Gargi Srivastava, has launched Match It which utilizes the Google Assistant to deliver exciting voice-based interactions.

The game will be available in Hindi and English and its launch will be paired with an exciting contest on its platform. In Hindi version, 'Match It' is based on Cricket and is a treat for cricket lovers across the globe.

To play the game, just say "Ok Google, talk to Match It" on your phone. To play in Hindi say "Match It se connect kare" and you will be playing a game where you have to find similar icons in a given time. Share the last screen of your game on your Facebook profile with the hashtag #TalkToMatchIt between 5th September 2021 and 4th October 2021. One winner will be selected randomly after the contest as the winner of a Google Pixel 4a.

Speaking on the announcement, Shaunak Naik said, "It is exciting to work with the Google team and launch the game Match It on Google Assistant. Our design & development teams' commitment to this project is commendable and we sincerely look forward to working on launching more games."

Step by step:

1. To play the game, just say "Ok Google, talk to Match It" on your phone. To play in Hindi say "Match It se connect kare''

2. Play the game between 5th September 2021 and 4th October 2021

3. Share the last screen of your game on your Facebook profile with the hashtag #TalkToMatchIt

Hunter Games, a brand of MHG Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading company in the Hyper-casual and Gamification space.

