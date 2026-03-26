PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26: Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd., a leader in protocol analysis and validation solutions, announced enhancements to its PGY-I3C-EX-PD I3C Protocol Exerciser and Analyzer, adding support for higher-level management protocols increasingly used in modern computing platforms.

As systems evolve to support AI workloads, high-performance computing, DDR5 memory, & CXL platforms, the I3C interface is emerging as a backbone for platform management and device communication. The enhanced PGY-I3C-EX-PD enables engineers to validate application-layer protocols over I3C, including MCTP, NVMe-MI, SPDM, and PLDM.

These protocols enable key functions such as device discovery, telemetry monitoring, firmware updates, authentication, and secure communication across next-generation computing systems. By supporting validation of both I3C transport and higher-level protocols, the PGY-I3C-EX-PD helps engineers accelerate development and improve reliability.