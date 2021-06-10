Ramagya Foundation makes immense contribution to augment medical infrastructure to combat the pandemic

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)/ New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the country faces the second devastating wave of COVID-19, Ramagya Foundation has dedicated itself to provide critical medical support to those battling with the disease across Noida, Greater Noida in the Delhi-NCR region.

Ramagya Foundation has associated with the local administration to carry out this welfare initiative.

Ramagya Foundation has been providing oxygen concentrators & cylinders, ventilators, free ambulance services, and medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators & cylinders, oximeters, thermometers, and nebulisers to patients suffering from COVID-19 disease. It also provides medicines to hospitals in the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida.

Speaking on this initiative, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, Ramagya Group said, "Even though the second wave of the pandemic has turned out to be more severe, it can be won over by providing adequate medical infrastructure to hospitals and timely medical support to patients. Towards this purpose, Ramagya Foundation has undertaken this initiative to fulfill the critical requirements of oxygen concentrators, cylinders, and other medical equipment to help support the fight against this life-threatening disease. We aim to continue this initiative and further step up our efforts in this direction."

Recently, Ramagya Foundation, under the aegis of "Purusharth Charitable Society", had launched an inspiring CSR initiative 'Happy Fridge' aimed at providing sumptuous food to homeless and needy people. In the progressive path of society development Ramagya Foundation is contributing through several attractive programs, including UMEED, UNNATI, SANGANAK, ARADHYA, URJA and PANKH focusing on four core areas including Education, Skilling, Physical and Mental Health of underprivileged children.

The Ramagya Foundation aims to contribute towards creating an educated and developed society by nurturing talent and sculpting each individual soul by imparting values. More than 1, 05,000 lives have been impacted through these programs.

In the unprecedented global crisis situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, Ramagya Foundation has dedicated itself to feed the stray animals and street dogs. It runs a commendable initiative called 'NISHABD' that seeks to sensitize the society towards dogs and provide loving, caring and responsible shelter for them. NISHABD has been instrumental in the rescue and rehabilitation of the street dogs that have been starved to emaciation, beaten, confined in their own waste, shot, or struck by cars.

Ramagya Foundation primarily focuses on the needs of education of the less privileged and extending the horizon of addressing the needs of the larger community. Ramagya Foundation is working on sustainable progress, peace, and justice towards the completion of social commitments to unleash and nurturing talent, sculpting the individual soul by imparting values and enhancement of living standards backed by technology to contribute towards educated and developed society.

Ramagya Foundation firmly believes that children are the future of our nation and for the progress of our country, the overall development of the underprivileged children holds great importance.

In the progressive path of society development, Ramagya Foundation is contributing through several welfare programs like UNNATI, UMEED, URJA, SANGANAK, ARADHYA, and PANKH. In addition to the same, it's also proactively working in the field of Animal Shelter 'NISHABD'. It serves the community by taking action in instances of animal cruelty, neglect, and abandonment.

It has rescued and rehabilitated animals that have been starved to emaciation, beaten, confined in their own waste, shot, and struck by cars. Reducing the incidence of cruelty and healing the wounds of cruelty is the primary concern of NISHABD.

