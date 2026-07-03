PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Reliance Digital, India's leading consumer electronics retailer, has announced the launch of its Digital Saving Days a limited-period sale running till 7th July across all Reliance Digital stores. Bringing together its strongest value propositions across smartphones, laptops, televisions, Home appliances, wearables and more, the event is anchored by the Lowest Price Challenge--a bold commitment to deliver the best price on electronics, guaranteed. Additionally, during the Digital Savings Days customers can avail discounts of up to ₹26,000 on leading bank cards and paper finance, exchange bonuses of up to ₹10,000 on eligible old devices, a free additional one-year warranty worth up to ₹10,000, along with free delivery and fastest installation on select products.*

At the heart of Digital Saving Days is Reliance Digital's Lowest Price Challenge--a promise that reflects the brand's confidence in its pricing across categories and its commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers. Whether upgrading a smartphone, investing in a new laptop, or bringing home the latest television or home appliance, customers can shop with complete peace of mind, knowing they are getting some of the most competitive prices in the market. Beyond attractive pricing, Digital Saving Days is designed to offer a seamless shopping experience. Customers can explore products through live in-store demonstrations, receive expert guidance from trained product specialists, and take home their purchases immediately with in-store pick-up.* For added convenience, Reliance Digital also offers free delivery and fastest installation on select products.

About Reliance Digital Reliance Digital is one of India's leading consumer electronics retail chains, with a presence in over 850 cities through 700+ large-format stores and 900+ My Jio stores. It offers more than 300 national and international brands and over 5,000 products, giving customers a wide choice of the latest technology at competitive prices. The brand serves shoppers across online and offline channels and is supported by trained staff who guide customers in selecting the right products. For after-sales support, Reliance Digital provides end-to-end service through Reliance resQ, its ISO 9001-certified service arm available throughout the week. *Terms & Conditions apply. Offers valid till 7th July 2026 or while stocks last.

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